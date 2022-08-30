OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma residents affected by the tornadoes, severe storms, and flooding May 2-8 have one month remaining to apply for federal assistance. The deadline to apply is set for Sept. 28.
There may be several reasons someone has not applied with FEMA. However, federal assistance may be a necessary step in your disaster recovery.
Common misconceptions debunked:
• “I have my own insurance.” Even if someone has insurance they should apply for assistance. Sometimes damage is found that insurance won’t cover but federal disaster assistance may.
• “I’m still waiting on a visit from my insurance adjuster.” The Individual should still apply with FEMA, as their insurance may not meet all their disaster-related needs.
• “I think I make too much money to apply for assistance.” Most state and federal disaster assistance programs are available to individuals of all income levels. The kind of help provided depends on the applicant's circumstances and unmet needs.
• “I don’t think I sustained enough damage to qualify.” Damage that may not be visible now, may be discovered during repair work. If a person applied for disaster assistance, these repairs may be covered.
• “I don’t want to take assistance from someone else.” There are enough disaster funds to take care of every eligible applicant, so individuals should not worry that they are taking money from other applicants whom they feel need it more.
• “I’m worried that disaster assistance will interrupt or interfere with my other federal assistance.” Disaster assistance grants are not taxable income and will not affect eligibility for Social Security, Medicaid, welfare assistance, SNAP, Supplemental Security Income, or any other federal programs.
If someone has not applied for federal assistance, they can log onto DisasterAssistance.gov. The website is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They can also call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. If they use a video relay service, captioned telephone service, or other communication services, provide FEMA the specific number assigned for that service. Lines are open daily from 6 a.m.-10 p.m., seven days a week. They can even visit a Disaster Recovery Center. To locate the closest DRC, the person just needs to call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov, download the FEMA app, or visit the DRC Locator. They can also text 43362 and type DRC with their ZIP code; for example, DRC 12345.
For more information about Disaster Recovery Centers, download the FEMA mobile app by going fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/mobile-products.
For the latest information, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657.
