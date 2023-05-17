HULBERT – On Thursday, May 18, FEMA will join the Cherokee Nation to host a event in Hulbert to highlight a storm shelter mitigation project and to discuss new resilience funding for tribal nations across the country.
The Cherokee Nation is in the process of building a new community storm safe shelter, funded in part by FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program, on their reservation in Hulbert to help protect everyone in the community during storms and severe weather.
FEMA’s mitigation grant program provides funds for a variety of mitigation projects, including long-term efforts to reduce risk and reduce the loss of life and property by lessening the impacts of future disasters.
HMGP assists communities in rebuilding in a better, stronger, and safer way to become more resilient overall.
