More than $14.4 million in disaster grants has been approved for Oklahoma homeowners and renters who sustained uninsured or underinsured losses from the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and flooding that occurred May 7 to June 9.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
That total includes more than $12.3 million in housing grants for people to assist in rebuilding or repairing their home and to provide a safe place to stay while they consider their long-term housing options. More than $2.1 million has been obligated for Other Needs Assistance which includes replacement for damaged personal property not covered by insurance.
Residents who are just learning that their insurance will not cover their damages because of high deductibles should check with FEMA to see if they are eligible for disaster assistance. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits, but some survivors may be eligible for federal assistance.
Residents affected by the recent storms and flooding can register online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or by calling FEMA’s helpline at 800-621-3362. Disaster assistance applicants who have a speech disability or hearing loss and use TTY should call 1-800-462-7585 directly. For those who use 711 or Video Relay Service, call 1-800-621-3362.
The designated counties eligible are: Alfalfa, Canadian, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Garfield, Kay,Kingfisher, Le Flore, Logan, Mayes, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee,Payne, Pottawatomie, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner, Washington and Woods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.