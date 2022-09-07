This year the Federal Emergency Management Agency is urging home and business owners to think of disaster preparedness to help protect their families and the legacies they have worked hard to create.
FEMA designates each September as National Preparedness Month, a time for individuals to prepare or review their family and business emergency plans for surviving and then managing the aftermath of an unexpected disaster.
"As a leader in fire and water cleanup and restoration services, mold mitigation, and storm response, SERVPRO understands the importance of preparation before disaster strikes," said Rick Isaacson, CEO of Servpro Industries, LLC. "SERVPRO employs a full-time meteorologist and uses a cutting-edge geographic information system to provide each SERVPRO franchise with real-time, location-based insight on where storms are likely to hit and what kind of damage they could inflict. Since time is of the essence in limiting or preventing damage to properties after a flood, this advance, predictive intelligence can accelerate response time, making the difference between an inconvenience and a total loss for our SERVPRO customers."
The U.S. Financial and Banking Information Infrastructure Committee states flooding is the nation's most frequent and costly natural disaster, representing 90% of all natural disasters in the U.S.
FBIIC said people don't need to be in a high-risk, flood prone area to be affected. Nearly 25% of flood insurance claims come from moderate-to-low risk areas.
"While you can't predict when a natural disaster will strike or what shape that disaster will take, you can prepare to minimize its effects on your home, your family, and your life," said Isaacson.
FEMA offers a variety of no-cost tools to help others evaluate risks, create a communication plan, sign up for alerts, put together an emergency kit customized to a family's needs, protect important documents, and more.
In addition to following FEMA's guidelines on disaster readiness, SERVPRO professionals in the Tahlequah area encourage property owners to consider using the SERVPRO READY app at no cost to store essential contact and property information electronically where it can be accessed in seconds with a mobile device.
For more information on SERVPRO and the SERVPRO Emergency READY Program, visit www.servpro.com.
For more information on SERVPRO in Muskogee County and McIntosh County and the Tahlequah area, contact Carl Kelley at 918-913-4490 or at acarl.kelley@servpromuskogee.com.
