The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state of Oklahoma are committed to providing disaster assistance to people with disabilities and access and functional needs. Assistance is also available for those who communicate in languages other than English.
Some individuals without a disability may have temporary or long-term conditions where they also need a little extra help, but might not think to ask for it. If someone has a disability, or requires special assistance, they need to make sure they pay attention to the series of questions about reasonable accommodations on the FEMA application to ensure their specific needs are communicated.
The fastest and easiest way to apply is by visiting DisasterAssistance.gov. Survivors can also apply by calling the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. When applying for assistance, the individual needs to have the following information available: a current phone number where they can be contacted, their address at the time of the disaster and the address where they are now staying, their Social Security number, if available, a general list of damage and losses if they are known, and the insurance policy number and the name of their agent or company.
If someone needs accommodation or assistance, due to a disability, they need to ask FEMA at the time of applying or anytime throughout the assistance process.
For accommodations and assistance, individuals can call the disaster assistance helpline at 800-621-3362. If a relay service is used, such as video relay service, captioned telephone service or others, they can give FEMA the number for that service.
FEMA can provide interpreters, real-time captioning, and information in alternate formats, such as large print, audio, and electronic versions.
The agency also provides free services to help survivors communicate with its staff and understand FEMA programs. The aids include, information available in accessible electronic formats on FEMA’s website and social media, qualified American Sign Language interpreters, qualified multilingual interpreters, and information written in multiple languages
For the latest information visit fema.gov/disaster/4657. Individuals can follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6 or, on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.