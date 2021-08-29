FORT GIBSON - September is National Preparedness Month, part of the ongoing "Ready" initiative of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. According to FEMA's "Are You Ready" guide, the first step in effective disaster preparedness is to understand your specific risks - first by identifying the hazards that could possibly affect you and then by evaluating your actual vulnerability to those sources of danger.
"Once you understand your risks, you can effectively plan to mitigate them by decreasing your vulnerability and then manage their consequences quickly and effectively if the worst does happen," said disaster mitigation specialist Carl Kelley of ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh Counties and Tahlequah.
• Create a family communication and shelter plan.
• Sign up for emergency alerts, including FEMA alerts.
• Build your savings if possible and keep a small emergency fund of cash on-hand at home.
• Create an Emergency Financial First Aid Kit: Gather and safeguard critical documents like deeds, medical information, insurance policies, and a list of your household belongings.
• Create an emergency kit with basic tools and enough food and water to last 72 hours and keep the contents fresh and up to date.
In addition to the planning tools and checklists provided by FEMA, certain businesses that specialize in disaster mitigation and restoration offer free tools that make disaster recovery easier.
The free ServPro Ready app allows home and business owners to store essential contact and property information electronically where it can be accessed in seconds with a mobile device. Local business owners who designate ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah as their disaster mitigation and restoration provider may benefit from a no-cost assessment of their facility, along with help completing a comprehensive Emergency Ready Profile, which is stored in the Ready app.
"The uncomfortable truth is that no amount of preparedness will prevent disasters from striking, but preparedness can help disaster victims survive and then recover," said Kelley.
For more information on ServPro of Muskogee/McIntosh counties and Tahlequah, contact Carl Kelley at (918) 913-4490 acarl.kelley@ServPromuskogee.com. For more information about ServPro and the ServPro Emergency Ready Program, visit https://ready.ServPro.com.
