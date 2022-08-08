FEMA, SBA reps to help with apps for disaster relief

Area residents and business owners can now apply for disaster relief from May’s historic flooding that affected seven counties, including Cherokee County.
Those impacted by the floods can meet face to face with specialists from the Federal Emergency Management Office and the U.S. Small Business Administration this week at the Disaster Recovery Center.
Corey Williams, public information officer for U.S. Small Business Administration, said the “Individuals in Households” program allows direct assistance to homeowners, renters businesses owners, and nonprofits. The Disaster Recovery Centers works as a “one-stop-shop” wherein FEMA and SBA specialists can assist anyone in the process.
“DRCs are critical part of helping support communities affected by a disaster,” said Krystal Smith, public information officer, FEMA Region 6. “While the quickest and most convenient way to apply for FEMA assistance is online or using the FEMA mobile app, DRCs give people the option to have one-on-one facetime with a specialists who can help them through the application process.”
Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to repair damaged real estate, machinery and equipment. Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 for costs to repair damaged real estate, and up to $40,000 to repair damaged personal property.
“Once you register with FEMA, you may receive a referral to the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Disaster Assistance. As a homeowner and especially a renter in Tahlequah and Cherokee County, the first question a homeowner is going to ask is, ‘Why SBA? I don’t have a business,’” Williams said.
Blake Lyons’ house sustained damages to the floor, interior and exterior walls, furniture, and cabinetry. He lives in the area of Tenkiller Lake and applied for a disaster loan.
“I was able to get funding pretty quickly, too, when I applied online; FEMA made it really simple,” Lyons said. “FEMA walks you through the entire process. They conduct a thorough inspection and advise you of all the programs you’re able to qualify for as a result of the flooding.”
Lyons said he received his aid via direct deposit approximately two to three business days after the initial inspection.
Williams said an important aspect of disaster loans is the requirement that the applicant sustained economic injury.
“We have what is our Economic Injury Disaster Loan program, which provides working capital for businesses to sustain themselves during the initial recovery period. A lot of times, you can see water on the floor, windows blown out, roofs blown off, but one thing most business can’t see is economic injury,” Williams said.
Examples of economic injury are drops in sales, inability to keep up with monthly benefits plans, or employees being laid off.
“It’s important that even though the deadline for economic injury is not until March 29, 2023, to be very proactive and discovering economic injury early in the process. Don’t wait until month six, seven, eight, or nine,” Williams said.
Those who were referred to SBA for disaster relief and are denied will be referred back to FEMA for assistance. The physical deadline for homeowners or renters who had physical damage is Aug. 29.
Get help
The Disaster Recovery Center will be open Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at the Community Building on 908 S. College Ave.
