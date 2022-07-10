A U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans aren't just for businesses.
Applying may offer many benefits for Oklahoma survivors who are seeking assistance.
After applying for disaster assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, participants may be contacted by the SBA.
If someone was asked to apply for a low-interest SBA loan, then they are encouraged to do so, even if they don't currently need a loan.
Applying with the SBA assures that all available disaster assistance options remain open to applicants. In fact, the SBA application may be the basis of referrals to other grant programs.
The SBA can help renters and homeowners replace household contents - clothing, furniture, and appliances - and vehicles, referred to as personal property.
Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, and homeowners can apply for up to $200,000 to repair or replace damage to their personal residence.
If someone applies for, but is denied SBA assistance, FEMA may be able to offer additional grant assistance. However, they must first apply for an SBA loan to be considered for personal property assistance from FEMA.
If SBA determines if an applicant is eligible for a loan, then they do not have to accept it. Nor does qualifying for an SBA loan mean they are ineligible for FEMA assistance.
Similarly, if the SBA denies their loan application, individuals can still may be referred to FEMA for additional grant assistance to meet their disaster-related needs
SBA loans can help survivors, who are uninsured or underinsured. For example, someone may discover that they were underinsured for work required to repair or replace their home. An SBA low-interest disaster loan may bridge the gap between their recovery costs and the settlement amount.
With SBA disaster loans, there's no prepay penalty, no cost to apply, and a grace period of up to five months before the loan has to start being paid back.
FEMA said that the bottom line is that there is no obligation for applying for an SBA loan. FEMA said it's also important for individuals to apply as soon as possible.
Survivors can contact an SBA customer service representative via email at disastercustomerservice@sba.gov, or by phone at 800-659-2955 for help applying.
Survivors can also apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov.
For the latest information on the Oklahoma severe storms, tornadoes and flooding, visit fema.gov/disaster/4657.
