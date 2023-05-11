Four women have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting the residents of Tahlequah. Their tenure marks the first time in Tahlequah Police Department history when that many female officers were on board at the same time.
“A diversified department serves Tahlequah better,” said Police Chief Nate King. “The more perspectives and skill sets we can add only makes us stronger and better as a whole. These women we are blessed to employ are qualified, driven, compassionate human beings.”
The four officers are Pam Bell, who has served more than 10 years in law enforcement; Raquel Reed, who has worked 10 years in law enforcement; and Ohavyah Soto and Jess McClure, both of whom have been in law enforcement five years
McClure, who began her career in law enforcement as a county jail detention officer, said she knew she wanted to be an officer after her first ride-along.
“I did my first ride along with one of the veteran officers, and after that, I knew exactly what I wanted to do for as long as I could,” she said. “Law enforcement is one of the most rewarding careers, and I truly enjoy waking up every day, knowing I get to serve the people in a community I grew up in.”
Bell, who is also a Tahlequah school resource officer, said she became a police officer because it was her calling.
“I knew as a young girl that being a police officer is what I wanted to do,” she said. “I grew up fascinated with law enforcement and justice, admiring those who worked in the field.”
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, women have been serving in law enforcement since 1845, and in 2019, women reportedly constituted less than 13% of total officers.
“The biggest challenge is the fact that women are a minority in law enforcement, surrounded by people unable to fully relate to their perspective,” said King.
When Bell started her career in 1995 as an emergency dispatcher and jailer, she never really thought about how it was a male-dominated field until then – and she was only one of a handful of women working for a department of 200.
“I was lucky because from the beginning of my law enforcement career, I have been encouraged and respected by most of my male counterparts, and this has continued with Tahlequah Police Department,” she said. “I have found that my main challenges in this historically male-dominated field have come from the public. I don’t think they understand that female officers must meet the same rigorous training standards as the male officers. We don’t get a break because we are female.”
Tahlequah has seen a recent increase in diversification among historically male-dominated professions, starting in 2021, when the Tahlequah Fire Department appointed its first female firefighter.
The first female police officer at the TPD was hired approximately 40 years ago, in the 1980s. Now, with TPD having four women on the force, King said it’s important to move even closer to the national average to provide a well-rounded department.
Bell said women play an important role in law enforcement; female officers can sometimes communicate and calm down a person in distress easier than her male partner, because women are not seen as a threat. Also, when working with female and child victims, women can be seen more as nurturers.
“In the end both men and women play a vital role in law enforcement, because we both bring unique qualities to the field,” she said. “We are all here to make a positive impact in our community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.