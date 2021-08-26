Women’s Equality Day is celebrated annually on Aug. 26, and recognizes the passage of the 19th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution which prohibits state and federal governments from denying the right to vote on the basis of sex.
According to Suzanne Farmer, associate professor of history at NSU and director of the Center for Women’s Studies, the amendment was a step in the right direction, but it failed to grant the right to vote for all women.
“Women’s Equality Day is the anniversary of the 19th Amendment. It says it is the right to vote, but it did not grant every woman that right,” said Farmer.
Those not protected under the 19th Amendment included Black, Native American, and other women of color.
“We talk about Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton, but it is important when we talk about Women’s Equality Day to recognize women such as Mary Church Terrell, Ida B. Wells, and Zitkála-Šá,” she said.
To commemorate Women’s Equality Day, Farmer is relaunching Demystifying Feminisms: The Legacy of the 19th Amendment: A Syllabus, which she compiled with Maureen Johnson, Candessa Tehee, and Kasey Rhone Smith. Farmer has also reposted a roundtable discussion that was filmed last fall among the four contributors on the Northeastern State University-Center for Women’s Studies Facebook page.
“When we talk about the 19th amendment, we try to be more intersectional about it. There is an influence of indigenous women,” said Farmer.
She explained how early American suffragettes were influenced by Indigenous women from the Northeast, such as members of the Iroquois Confederacy, including Cayuga, Huron, Mohawk, Oneida, Onondaga, Seneca, Tuscarora, and more distantly, Cherokee.
“They saw how these Indigenous women from the Northeast were matriarchal. The suffragettes were in New England and that was the context they had,” she said.
Some Native Americans received the right to vote after the passage of the Snyder Act in 1924, but not all Native American, Black, and other women of color were guaranteed the right to vote until the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which blocked voting barriers, such as poll taxes, literacy measures, and other poll taxes.
“That’s not to dismiss what the suffragettes went through. They were tortured and placed into asylums. Women’s Equality Day gives us an opportunity to talk about these kinds of issues, but in a nuanced way,” said Farmer.
Many Black women today do not affiliate with mainstream feminism because they accuse the movement of privileging white women. Within the feminism movement, there are different branches of the field that use different approaches.
“The word 'feminism' carries a lot of connotations, some of which are justified and some of which are just a misunderstanding of the ideology,” wrote Maureen Johnson in the Demystifying Feminisms syllabus.
“There’s this idea that there is this one strain of feminism. There are some ideas that they hate men and burn bras. That’s not always the case,” said Farmer.
In 1979, Alice Walker of "The Color Purple" fame termed the word “womanist” in a short story to reconcile ideas from feminism with race.
“Black women have played an integral role in the fight for equality for all people in this nation,” wrote Kasey Rhone Smith, NSU diversity and inclusion coordinator.
These four women hope the books and readings they provide in their syllabus can provide context to demonstrate how women of color have contributed to women’s equality.
Check it out
To access the syllabus and video, visit the Northeastern State University-Center for Women's Studies Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/nsuokcws.
