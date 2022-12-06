Forty vendors with wares including jellies, macramé, woodworking, custom jewelry, textiles, novels, and apothecary goods drew a crowd to the Cherokee County Community Center during the Seventh annual Christmas Bazaar on Saturday, Dec. 3.
From presentations of a Bigfoot book to spicy honey to bonsai sculpting, with artists working to survive boredom of the pandemic, this year’s Bazaar was deemed a success. Cate Fritz, in her fourth year as organizer, expressed relief that all had come together, and the doors were finally open for shoppers.
Michael Landry, of M3 Bee Farm, shared samples of spicy habanero honey with Gwen and Bryan Sanders. Bryan declared it to be “...extremely hot but good.” Not brave enough to purchase the tongue-burning treat, the couple settled on the lightest of the honey.
“Honey comes in three shades and distinct flavors: light, medium, and dark. The shade depends upon the time of year and foliage available for the bees to feast upon,” said Landry.
Stories behind some of the crafts revealed personal struggles to overcome and alleviate the pain of illness and trauma. Shaelin Hicks, of Inspire, told of 16 years participating in cheerleading, and the bullying by coaches and school mates. She found relief from the mental pain with the making of her art.
“Every piece is unique. Owners of my jewelry won’t see the same one on another person’s wrist,” said Hicks.
Tabatha Hibbs, Herbalist at Wise Cat Apothecary, said her venture began as a search to manage an illness the medical profession could not cure. It started with one salve and evolved into a wide selection of lotions and teas.
Eddie Glenn, author of "Bigfoot Comes to Town," declared that Bigfoot and Santa Claus have a lot in common.
“People like to argue about the existence of both,” Glenn said.
The Christmas Bazaar is an annual fundraiser for the Humane Society of Cherokee County. Aside from their large booth of crafts and gifts, HSCC volunteers operated the kitchen and served chili dogs and drinks. Roberta Harper, vice president of the board, and three other members of the organization, handled preparation and selling of food items.
This past summer the Humane Society lost their location for the resale shop that helped support the efforts to rescue and rehome stray animals, and the spay and neuter program. They are in search of a building to reopen the resale shop. Appointments must be made by anyone wishing to drop off or adopt an animal, which can be made at 918-457-7997.
Brad Wagnon, of Big Brad’s Bonsai Emporium, said there are many benefits from growing the unique plants. Potting, trimming, pruning, and shaping the small trees activates the same part of the brain as meditation, resulting in mindfulness of the present. He travels for work, and during the pandemic spent much of that time stuck at home, so he decided to try his hand at the ancient art.
Kelly Anquoe, a musician and artist, coordinated the music program, along with Dana Waters and The Music Room Tahlequah, which provided music and young children singing Christmas tunes for the entertainment of the attendees. The booth for Tahlequah Creates, a gallery on Muskogee Avenue, showcased local area artists.
The next craft show organized by Fritz will be in February 2023.
“Along with crafters, there will be more food vendors,” said Fritz.
