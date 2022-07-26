Fewer drowning, but more fights on river

The lack of rain may be the reason fewer drownings are occurring on the Illinois River, although disturbance calls this year are higher than in 2021.
Grand River Dam Authority Corporate Spokesperson Justin Alberty said the most common type of incidents on the river to which GRDA Police have been called are fights or disturbances. The area hasn’t received a lot of rain, and that could be the reason only two drownings have been reported this summer.
“Lack of rain can equal lower water levels and flow rates, which can help ease the issues some floaters experience with faster-moving water. However, hotter weather and increased alcohol consumption also tend to lead to a higher number of fights and disturbance calls,” Alberty said.
GRDA will typically monitor the highly populated areas where officers can watch for underage drinking or fighting, or spot anyone who may be in distress.
“GRDA may assist with something on Highway 10 but any ‘incidents’ are typically handled by the [Oklahoma Highway Patrol],” Alberty said.
Illinois River Area Fire Department Chief Robert Kupsick said that while drownings have decreased in number, the response time to calls has increase due to the water levels being so low.
The fire department services an area of 95 square miles — approximately 25 miles in length — along the corridor of the Illinois River in Cherokee County.
The VFD is equipped with a fleet of nine trucks, two boats, and a new pumper tanker on the way. IRAVFD was recently furnished with a new commercial watermaster tanker truck.
“The airboat is very important [to have] when the water is low [and] the jet drive has trouble on the river when it’s low,” Kupsick said.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said GRDA does a tremendous job on anything pertaining to the river and campgrounds.
“We haven’t had a lot of calls up the river this summer, unless it’s a burglary or something of that nature. As far as float operations, they handle it all, and we’re very thankful to have them on the river. If they weren’t here, we’d have to double our manpower, and we don’t have the people or budget for that,” Chennault said.
CCSO was awarded overtime funds from the Attorney General’s Office Safe Oklahoma Grant. The grant has allowed deputies to be proactive in certain areas in which they make more traffic stops and increase their visibility to the public.
“We weren’t able to spend as many hours on it as we would have liked between January and May because of the weather. We’ve been hitting it a lot harder since May, and I’ve got a lot of positive feedback from the public; they like seeing us out more,” Chennault said.
The sheriff said he believes the grant allowing more man-hours creates a domino effect, as far as incidents.
“Cherokee County, for years, has had one of the highest traffic fatality rates in the state, and I hope we’re helping that,” said Chennault.
Emails to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol were not returned by press time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.