FIBER FRENZY: Even with pandemic, Lake Region moves full-steam ahead with fiber optics

Lake Region Cooperative Extension Service has continued bringing fiber-to-the-home internet service throughout its electric grid, which is important for many people who have transitioned to working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Lake Region's project to expand its fiber optic network was affected by the pandemic, with more people sending in requests to receive the lightning-fast service. By April, the number of requests went from an average of about 30 per week to 80 per week.
"So the demand went up, and we connected a whole lot more people due to it," said CEO Hamid Vahdatipour. "But on the other side, it's hard to get the equipment - the modems, fiber and all of that kind of stuff. So it puts a lot of pressure on us in building new services, too."
This week's snowfall has made it difficult for Lake Region crews to operate. The co-op uses vibratory plows, or trenchers, to install the FTHH drop cables, and the wheels on them tend to tear up the ground.
Glen Clark, Lake Region marketing director, said it could stall construction work by the end of next week, because the co-op does not want to damage personal property. However, the inclement weather hasn't prevented customers from enjoying some of the fastest internet speeds around.
"That's one of the great things about fiber optic," said Clark. "We just have no weather interruptions to speak of whatsoever."
LREC is in the midst of Phase 2 of its expansion. Phase 1 saw fiber-optic zones built in Fort Gibson, Hulbert, Keys, Park Hill, Qualls, Sleepy Hollow and more. By the end of 2022, LREC hopes to have expanded the network systemwide.
Meanwhile, construction has started in the Lost City area, and near Lowery School and other spots. Customers who live within LREC's electric grid and are interested in getting the fiber-optic service are urged to register online to ensure they can hook up as soon as possible. That makes it easier for the co-op to build the drops to homes while contractors are working on the infrastructure.
"Sometimes people don't ask for drops, because they don't want the service or don't think about it until after the contractors have gone and they've talked to their neighbors," said Vahdatipour. "That makes it challenging, because then, you have to go and get some contractors to come back and do the work. So we prefer to do it while we're there; it helps us and they can get the services a lot faster."
In areas that already have the infrastructure for homes to connect to the network, most residents are already taking advantage of it. In the pilot zone LREC started with west of Tahlequah, more than 60 percent of the residents have fiber-to-the-home. Clark said it bodes well for the quality of service LREC provides, and it keeps rates low.
LREC has been working to expand its fiber optic network for several years. And while the process of finding customers and constructing the system remains an extensive project, that hasn't stopped the co-op from improving speed of service along the way. When the project first began, fiber optic customers saw download and upload speeds of 20, 50 or 100 megabits per second. Now, LREC's package offerings start at 100 megabits per second and go up to 500 Mbps. And soon, the co-op plans to start offering 1 gigabit (1,000) per second speeds.
Vahdatipour said at that speed, a family of four could have each member accessing the internet with no interruptions.
"That speed is shared by all the devices. So when you go to a gigabit speed, all four could be streaming videos with no buffering, because you've got the capacity," he said. "You've got the highway big enough to where everybody can go through."
Learn more
For info about the Lake Region Electric Cooperative's fiber-optic network or to register for its service, visit lrecok.coop.
