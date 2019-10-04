There are over 2,400 types of leaping insects in the Gryillidae family, known as crickets. They vary in length from as small as one-10th of an inch to as large as 2 inches. The cricket that usually causes trouble in Cherokee County is the field cricket. There are five species of field crickets in Oklahoma.
Field crickets have 1-inch-long robust bodies. They normally reside outdoors, but will often invade homes when their natural food supply is depleted. Fortunately, field crickets cannot adapt to indoor conditions and will generally die off before midwinter. Outdoors, the adult crickets may be present until the first heavy frost.
Field crickets are prevalent in areas near refuse piles and other areas of moisture. Crickets are nocturnal and will migrate to lights. Large populations may congregate around lights at night, making places unattractive. Their food consists primarily of soft plant material, although they will feed on some animal materials. In the home, they often feed on stored products, especially soiled fabrics. Cotton, rayon, linen, wool, silk, and furs are particularly susceptible. They shred the fabric rather than consuming it entirely.
Crickets are well-known for the chirping. Virtually all of the singing is done by the males. There are songs for fighting, sounding an alarm, and courtship. The sound is produced by stroking the wings against each other. The sound is amplified by the wing surfaces. The number of chirps produced by a given individual varies with the temperature, being faster at higher temperatures.
Field crickets overwinter as eggs or nymphs in moist, firm soil. Each female lays between 150-400 eggs, which hatch in the spring. Nymphs resemble adults except they are smaller and wingless, molt eight to nine times and reach adulthood in about 90 days. They are serious agricultural pests feeding on many crop plants. They become household pests in late summer and early fall when they move out of fields and into buildings. Outbreaks occur when drought follows a period of heavy rainfall.
A serious outbreak occurred in 1953 when large numbers of crickets invaded cities and towns in many parts of Oklahoma and surrounding states. One report stated, "During a warm night, the streets beneath bright lights were black with crickets, sides of buildings were completely covered with tremendous numbers of the pests, and some streets were hazardous for driving due to the slipperiness caused by the crushed crickets."
Sanitation is the most important means of eliminating nuisance crickets. Keep all areas in and around buildings free of moisture, dense vegetation and weeds with a 1-foot band next to foundation. Mow lawns, cut weeds, and clean up garbage collection areas. Remove harborage sites such as piles of bricks, stones, rotting wood, and other debris. Caulk and seal all cracks and crevices, especially near the ground level at the basement windows and doorways.
Avoid bright mercury vapor lights in entryways and along structure perimeters since crickets will be attracted from far distances. Never store firewood next to the house foundation. Trash and dumpsters should be placed as far from the building as possible.
Heavy cricket migrations are hard to control. It may be necessary to use insecticides both inside and outside the home. Indoors, apply pesticide to cracks and crevices, baseboards, in closets, under stairways, around fireplaces, in basements, and other hiding places. Use bendiocarb, diatomaceous earth, propoxur, pyrethrins, or resmethrin. A can of aerosol household insecticide spray can kill occasional invaders.
Outdoors, treat a 5- to 20-foot swath around house foundations with carbaryl (Sevin), acephate (Orthene), fluvalinate (Yardex), propoxur (Baygon), cyfluthrin (Tempo), or esfenvalerate (Conquer).
Roger Williams is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
