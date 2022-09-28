More fire on the ground is the recommendation of natural resource ecology, land management and forestry professionals who promote prescribed fire as a best management practice.
Prescribed fire, when properly planned for a particular site, help achieve land management objectives and goals.
John Weir, an associate extension specialist for natural resource management and ecology at Oklahoma State University, said there are times when those goals can be specific and others when they're pretty broad. Depending upon the site, he said, "there may only be one goal or objective, and sometimes there may be 15."
"We can be burning to help reduce fuel loads and help contain and control wildfires, or we can be burning to improve wildlife habitat or grazing areas for livestock," said Weir, who conducted a prescribed fire planning workshop earlier this week in Tahlequah. "I can ask a everyone in here -- with a diverse group like this -- and we'll have a lot of different answers about why we are here to learn and why we're burning."
Historical records show Native Americans used fire in areas known now as Oklahoma as a tool "to manage wildlife, a primary food source and maintain prairie openings in forested regions." Early settlers, according to OSU Extension publications for which Weir served as an author or co-author, adopted similar practices but eventually abandoned them "as land use changed … and the land was broken up into small ownerships."
Misinformation disseminated as part of a mid-20th century media campaign focused on the prevention of forest fires eroded even further the use of prescribed burns. A reversal of that downward trend began after land managers and policymakers acknowledged an elevated risk for wildfires, which have grown and intensity due in part to global climate change.
Philip Higuera, a professor of fire ecology at the University of Montana's ecosystem and conservation sciences department, said his research focuses on understanding fire and its history, spanning thousands of years. He said the inherit link between wildfires and climate change "has become increasingly clear" as average global temperatures continue to climb higher and drought conditions worsen.
"One of the reasons that fire … and fire disasters are increasing is because climate is becoming increasingly conducive to widespread fire activity, in part due to human-caused climate change," Higuera said in 2021, during a media briefing sponsored by SciLine, an editorially independent and nonpartisan organization based at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. "The vegetation in which fires are burning through is significantly different than it has been in the past, and humans are increasingly living in and among flammable landscapes and adding ignitions to our landscapes."
Higuera said policymakers and land managers must think "outside of the box" as they address the elevated risk of wildfires "amplified with climate change." Adopting a land management strategy that includes prescribed fire -- sometimes referred to as controlled burns -- will be key to those efforts.
Weir and his colleagues at OSU believe fire is mandatory for the health of prairies, shrublands and forests throughout Oklahoma. In a publication produced by Oklahoma State University's agricultural sciences and natural resources division, they describe fire as a "necessary tool for managing wildlife, livestock and timber."
While there are many land-management tools available, "there is no substitute for fire," Weir and his co-authors write in "Using Prescribed Fire in Oklahoma," which was published in cooperation with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife. "It has taken almost 100 years for our contemporary culture to learn what Native Americans have known about fire for thousands of years."
Weir said advance planning is an essential component of a successful prescribed-fire strategy. A good burn plan, he said, will include information about the site of a prescribed fire, a description of existing vegetation, fuel conditions, parameters of acceptable weather conditions, smoke management objectives, and goals of the prescribed fire.
Burn plans should include contact information for area fire departments and other agencies with jurisdictional authority over the burn site. State law requires advance notice be provided to certain agencies, which can vary dependent upon location.
"Also, you need to contact adjoining landowners to let them know -- that's just common courtesy," Weir said, citing the advantage of experiencing fewer problems when advance notice is provided. "You will want to add that information to your checklist that will be a part of your burn plan."
Weir said a good burn plan will improve the chance of achieving the objectives of a prescribed fire and decrease the degree of risk of a burn getting out of hand. Developing a good burn plan and following it, he said, can shield a landowner from liability for damages that might be caused should a prescribed fire get out of hand.
"Managing risk is how we manage liability, and managing risks is planning those burns and carrying them out," Weir said. "Fire plans are a major risk-management action that help reduce the risk of liability or opportunity for liability."
In addition to having a viable burn plan, Weir said it is important to have the right equipment to carry out a prescribed burn. That equipment includes a variety of hand tools to ignite and control a fire and a vehicle with the means to extinguish flames and smoldering material.
Check it out
Additional information about prescribed fires is available from the OSU Extension Service. Publications about prescribed fire may be found online at extension.okstate.edu or at local extension offices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.