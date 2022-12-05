Several area school boards have candidate seats up for grabs for statutorily qualified individuals, and eight patrons filed Declarations of Candidacy Monday.
The Board of Education of Shady Grove Public School District has an opening for the No. 1 seat on the Shady Grove Board of Education. Lea Arnall-Sheets filed for that seat Monday, Dec. 5.
The No. 2 seat on the Board of Education of Tenkiller Public School is open as well, and Dave Butts filed Monday.
The Tahlequah Public School and Grand View Public School Districts Board of Education will allow a candidate to run for each school's No. 3 seat.
Michael Lynn filed for Grand View School, while no one filed for Tahlequah yet.
Cory Beights and Bobby Musgrove filed for Keys School District, Office No. 3 while Danny Shoemaker filed for Norwood School District, Office No. 2. Tammy Lyons filed to run for Peggs School District, Office No. 1 and Gary Dotson did so for Woodall School District, Office No. 1.
Individuals have until Wednesday, Dec. 7 to file as a candidates for these seats at the Cherokee County Election Board.
Contests of Candidacy must be filed no later than Friday, Dec. 9 and may only be filed by another candidate for that office. Contests against unopposed candidates may be filed by contacting the County Election Board.
