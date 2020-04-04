Due to COVID-19, school board elections in Oklahoma have been postponed until June 30, when the state will hold its regular primary elections.
Tiffany Rozell, Cherokee County Election Board secretary, said she has received resolutions from Briggs, Grand View and Lowrey Public School Boards to postpone the elections. The filing for all June 30 elections is slated for next week, April 8-10.
"We'll still have filing," said Rozell. "What they'll do is when they bring their packets down, we'll bring them in one at a time, process their stuff for them, give them a receipt for their filing fee, and then send them on their way."
Seats up for election include the Briggs Public School Board, seat 1; The Grand View Public School Board, seat 3; and Lowrey Public Schools Board, seat 3. The bond election for Lowrey has been rescinded and will be rescheduled for a date to be determined later.
Other elections Cherokee County residents will help decide June 30 are the primaries for a U.S. Senate seat, currently held by Sen. Jim Inhofe; U.S. House of Representatives District 2; currently held by Rep. Markwayne Mullin; State Senate District 9; held by State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee; and State House of Representatives District 4, held by State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah.
The County Election Board continues to have limited access to the public, but will conduct business via phone, email and mail. For information about upcoming elections, visit elections.ok.gov. For other questions, contact the CCEB at 918-456-2261.
