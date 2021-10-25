The Board of Education of Woodall Public School District has announced that statutorily qualified individuals interested in running as a candidate for seat No. 3 on the Woodall Board of Education may file to run as a candidate for this seat at the Cherokee County Election Board between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 through Wednesday, Dec. 8. The position has a three-year term of office.

Tags

Trending Video