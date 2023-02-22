Filmmakers report feedback on Brinlee documentary 'excellent'

A documentary about Rex Brinlee Jr., a notorious criminal in the Cherokee County area in the mid-60s to early '70s, premiered earlier this month, and the local filmmakers behind it said feedback has been "excellent."
"Brinlee" was directed by Jeremy Scott, produced by B.J. Baker, and written by Scott and Jack Reavis. It is Baker's and Scott's second documentary together and followed their collaboration on a film about Cherokee County Oklahoma Sheriff Grover Bishop.
The Brinlee documentary premiered at the Dream Theatre in Tahlequah and at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee.
Scott said attendance at the premiere was good, but weather conditions prevented some from attending.
"The feedback has been excellent," said Scott. "The number of newspaper articles and court records that I had to work with was almost overwhelming, but it paid off, because that aspect of the film is what people, for the most part, seem to appreciate. I think people have forgotten some of the other charges Brinlee was hit with before and after the Bolding Murder Trial, all the shenanigans he pulled or attempted to while in prison. The story didn't end after he went to prison."
In fact, Reavis said, the Q-and-A session after the Muskogee premiere finally gave him the opportunity to talk to a guard who escorted Brinlee back to jail after his last escape - a man he unsuccessfully tried to track down when writing his Oklahoma Historical Society archived article on Brinlee.
"[At the Tahlequah Q-and-A,] there were people who worked with or knew Rex," said Reavis.
This became a "storytelling addendum" to the premiere. Reavis heard from viewers that the film didn't glorify Brinlee or minimize what he did.
Reeves said no profit was collected from ticket sales and he considers the film to be a historical document.
The film is available to watch for free at brinleefilm.com.
