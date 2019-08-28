Fin and Feather buffets gone, but Soda Steve's remains

A Lake Tenkiller resort has shifted burners in its food options by concentrating more of its energy on its popular burger eatery.
Since 1960, Fin and Feather Resort has been serving up hot plates out of its dining room, where guests could visit to take part in one of the restaurant's themed buffets throughout the week. During the summer, back in the day, Monday was Italian; Tuesday offered a Hawaiian Luau; Wednesday was the Asian buffet; Thursday evening featured the Western barbecue; and Friday was Mexican food. The week's themes ended with Saturday night, which was the Roaring '20s buffet. Break "Feast" buffet is served Saturday and Sunday mornings, and there was a Grand Brunch on Sunday during the lunch hour.
A talking parrot, Peppy, entertained guests for 40 years. He was replaced with Jade when he died. The birds were located in what the original owners called "the recovery room," because when people ate at the buffet, the men would sit down and digest while the women shopped. An organ player for decades provided diners with vintage tunes.
A few years ago, the evening buffets began to taper off, leaving only a Saturday night and the Sunday Grand Brunch, which had added a carving station. It remained popular with a certain crowd.
But this season, the buffets were all gone, because the owners - descendants of "The Fin's" founders - have now decided to shift their attention to Soda Steve's, another restaurant that overlooks the Fin's duck pond.
"Soda Steve's popularity has been overwhelming, and it made sense for us to focus our efforts there," said Lezli Pool, whose grandparents opened the resort.
Guests will still be able use the dining room at Fin and Feather, but just for catering private parties and special group events. But the Pools are betting fans won't miss the buffet too much, since Soda Steve's offers a variety of selections that has been drawing in customers with appetites.
"[Soda Steve's] is the newer restaurant and it has been extremely popular, so that is where most people are choosing to frequent," said Pool. "It's a fast casual dining experience and we're very well-known for our cheese fries and homemade root beer. Our hot fudge nachos have been featured on TV. We do wonderful salads, lots of different burgers, and specialty sandwiches."
As for the other long-time features at Fin and Feather, many remain. Church retreats and family reunions are often on the agenda. There are still cabins and houses to accommodate various sizes of crowds.
The swimming pool and spa draw many guests, and sand volleyball and the basketball court still get plenty of action, as do the tennis court and disc golf. The playground and gift shop are fun for visitors.
Soda Steve's at Fin and Feather is open every day and is at 445889 Highway 10A. It's open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Thursday; 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays; 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays. Hours change seasonally, so folks can look at the Fin and Feather Resort or Soda Steve's Facebook page for updates.
