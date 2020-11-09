Final in a two-part series: Insurance coverage, extra caution imperative for driving on icy roads

By Keri Thornton
Students enrolled in Driver's Ed are taught the basics in case they have to drive in icy weather.
Stevie Qualls has taught Driver's Ed for fours years and said the course is offered year-round.
"We have a new group each semester so we'll have one group for the first semester, a second group during the second semester, and we also still offer Driver's Ed during the summer time. The students do have to pay," Qualls said.
Each student must complete 30 hours in the classroom and 55 hours behind the wheel.
"We give a lot of instruction and advice on driving in icy weather," Qualls said. "We'll discuss different scenarios and how to handle those situations."
Qualls said planning ahead is key when on the road in winter weather.
"If they plan on going on a trip that might require hours of driving, they need to look at weather in cities or the areas they are going to drive through so they can plan their trip and their path," Qualls said."
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said a good rule of thumb is if one doesn't have to be out and about during winter weather, don't get out.
"My recommendation is for people to drive slower and be careful, because ice is unpredictable," he said. "You need to adjust your driving and you cannot drive the same on wet roads as you do on dry roads. Give a little more distance between cars, drive a little slower, and brake a little sooner."
Qualls said everyone needs to do a thorough check on vehicles before winter. "We talk about this tread depth on their tires to make sure their tires are adequate and the air pressure in their tires are adequate," Qualls said.
A common mistake drivers make when they hit a patch of ice is slamming on the brakes.
"If you're car begins to skid, you don't want to panic and suddenly brake. Release the gas, steer the vehicle in the direction you're sliding, and regain control of the car, as long as you can do that without going across onto another street or into oncoming traffic," Qualls said. "Just try not to panic and brake suddenly."
State Farm Agent Mark Hodson said there are two types of coverage drivers can opt for when it comes to bad weather.
"People call it full coverage, but the coverage that is usually involved in winter is your comprehensive and collision," Hodson said. "The collision coverage covers anything that they may run into, or if they slide on the ice and they run into someone else. It's possible they may need the comprehensive, too."
Hodson said comprehensive covers what drivers have very little control over.
"You might have an ice storm and it weighs down the tree limb and the tree limb falls on you. That would be comprehensive, and you'd have to have that," Hodson said. "Your hail storms and a lot of your wind storms would be the comprehensive as well."
By law, every driver is required to have liability coverage, but the comprehensive and collision coverage protect one's own vehicle in the event of a crash.
According to Federal Highway Administration, 1,300 people are killed and 116,800 are injured annually in vehicle crashes during snowfall or sleet.
"Each year, 24 percent of weather-related vehicle crashes occur on snowy, slushy or icy pavement and 15 percent happen during snowfall or sleet," the FHA said. "Winter road maintenance accounts for roughly 20 percent of state DOT maintenance budgets. State and local agencies spend more than $2.3 billion on snow and ice control operations annually. Each year, these road agencies also spend millions of dollars to repair infrastructure damage caused by snow and ice."
