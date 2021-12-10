Holiday shopping for Dad can sometimes be difficult, and area shop owners have a few ideas about what to get for that man in their lives.
Boulevard LLC is Downtown Tahlequah’s go-to supply shop for men. They sell T-shirts, bowties, underwear, shaving materials, socks, beard oils, loungewear, accessories and décor.
Boulevard beard kits include brushes, a double-sided comb, and scissors, and the kits are a perfect gift for men who want to keep their beard tidy.
Switchblade combs are also making a comeback because they fit comfortably in one’s pocket.
Most popular are custom-made items.
"Since people are finally going to be getting together for the holidays, they want to make it special. A lot of people are taking the images of their loved ones’ favorite things, and putting them on a pillow case or a T-shirt," said Alyssia Hylton, Boulevard owner.
Boulevard is currently running a buy two, get one free deal for neckties.
At Junie’s Closet, Kristy Eubanks is selling socks for Christmas.
“For men, everyone loves funny socks. We have sports-themed, business, and we have some very elegant styles. Bamboo socks are in. Those would be for boujee men who wear them,” said Eubanks.
Workman’s specializes in western wear, which includes jeans, belts, and hats. For men who are not interested in dressing up like a cowboy, Angie Workman Cook has options.
“For men, we are seeing a return of hoodies and vests,” she said.
Because Oklahoma rarely sees cold temperatures, she has found that many guys are preferring to skip coats in favor of layering.
Town Creek Mercantile is a one-stop shop for accessories and personalized items. Enkey’s Creations is set up and making personalized T-shirts and hats for Dad. She also creates custom-made license plates, steins, and mugs.
“We carry leather wallets for the guys, as well as beard bombs and soaps,” said Amber Forrest, Town Creek Mercantile owner.
Stacy’s Creations inside Town Creek Mercantile personalizes keychains and measuring tape, which is perfect for men who keep losing their tools.
“Those who are nostalgic collectors, we have anything from old gas and oil cans to old cigar boxes and old motor oil cans. We have an array of things like that for people who are more of a collector,” said Forrest.
At Vivid, Amy Carter is selling a number of items for men as well.
“Men like good smells, micro tools, funny items, and funny socks. We have funny and good smelling soaps, as well as knives,” she said.
Store owners feel fortunate for the support that they have received over this holiday season. Fewer people are ordering online or in larger markets, as they have in previous years.
"People are coming out in droves to shop locally this year. They are making a point for 95 percent of their gifts to be local, which is the most special thing we could ask for," said Hylton.
