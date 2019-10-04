The "fastest-growing sport in America" is making more and more students "en garde" in Tahlequah.
NEOK Fencing opened three years ago, and instructor Kevin Stretch said the sport has grown in popularity over the years. He began learning about foil fencing in the 1980s, and has participated in competitive and social clubs.
The closest cities to compete in are Tulsa and Fayetteville, Arkansas, according to Stretch. And since he wanted to fence, he started offering lessons through the Academy of Performing Arts.
"I grew up playing team sports, and hadn't tried many individual sports. When I got into college, I played tennis and racquetball, and then fencing came along," said Stretch.
He was in his mid-to late 20s, and Northeastern State University offered fencing as a physical education credit then.
"I was a theater major at the time. Fencing was the thing to do," he said.
After graduating, Stretch got a job in Tulsa and moved there. He became involved in the Tulsa Fencing Club and even served on the board of directors.
Since he had started in college, he was older than a lot of competitors in Tulsa, because many high schools there offered fencing for students.
In 2013, he fenced for a year in Little Rock, Arkansas, and served as an assistant coach for six months.
"It was a social fencing club like ours, since we're small in numbers," said Stretch.
Fencing has been called "physical chess" because one has to be strategic while being active.
Just like chess, according to Stretch, a participant has defensive moves, attacks, and counter moves.
"It's physical with having to do your footwork and proper techniques on holding the weapon," he said. "When you have an opponent, you have to figure out what his or her moves are and counter that."
Stretch said fencing is the second-fastest sport in the Olympics after rifle shooting.
"It's about quickness and hand coordination," he said. "It's not a brutal sport; it's about finesse. All sizes have an advantage."
New to Tahlequah, Alex Knight, 15, started fencing about six weeks ago. He had seen some swordplay and such at a medieval festival, but didn't get to try it.
"We moved here and fencing was here," he said.
The most difficult part for Alex so far is learning how to use the foil. He plans to continue fencing because he likes the exercise and mental work.
Fencers, especially beginners, do a lot of drills.
"The body needs to be in the habit of being on autopilot so you can focus on the opponent," said Stretch. "Some places won't let a beginner pick up a weapon for six to eight months."
NEOK Fencing has gear that can be rented to students. The basic items needed are: the foil, a mask, a glove, a jacket, and a plastron, which is underarm protection worn under the jacket. Not all fencers wear plastrons, and some jackets are padded while others are made of Kevlar. The jackets are long and go between the legs as groin protection.
In foil fencing, scoring can only be achieved by touching the rubber or plastic tip of the sword to part of the opponent's torso, including back, neck and groin. The rules are different when fencing with a épée or sabre.
Chris Burba and his son, Caleb, have been taking lessons since Stretch opened the doors to NEOK Fencing three years ago this month.
Stretch struck a chord in Caleb by telling him that left-handers, like Caleb, have an advantage in fencing. Caleb, now 12, was interested in fencing, but didn't want to try it by himself, so Burba joined him.
He thought he would quit if Caleb stayed interested and wanted to continue.
"I discovered I really like it a lot," said Burba. "We've really enjoyed some good father-son bonding time."
Burba purchased fencing gear for the pair, and he said it was fairly reasonably priced.
"I asked around and compared it to football gear," he said. "I haven't had to upgrade. Caleb has had to because he's grown."
The worst part about the sport for Burba is the jacket and accessories.
"It gets hot under that gear. It can be tiring. It's like exercising in a big coat," he said.
Burba likes that there is a balance.
"It's athletic, but it's very much a mental-skill-based sport," he said. "You interpret what your opponent is going to do."
