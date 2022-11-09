Tahlequah residents got a taste of fingerweaving during a workshop at Northeastern State University on Nov. 8, as a part of the Celebrating Indigenous Art Series.
Lily Drywater, an NSU junior, taught Tahlequah residents and NSU students the finger-weaving class, in which she has participated in since 2016. She said that while Native Americans have been practicing the art for thousands of years, fingerweaving is not a craft often seen these days.
“Fingerweaving is kind of a lost art,” said Drywater. “A lot of people say it’s because it’s not really thought of, as there aren't many people who do it anymore because it’s so tedious and it requires a lot of patience.”
Drywater said fingerweaving was used to create items, like belts, which were vital to Southeastern tribes for representing their clans and their marital status.
Event attendees were given the basic supplies to finger-weave keychains, which includes yarn, tape, and a metal ring.
Brandi Moore, an academic adviser for the College of Business and Technology, said the best thing about the activity is the small amount of supplies needed, which makes it less costly. Moore said participating in workshops such as this helps broaden students' minds.
“I always tell people the whole point of coming to college is to leave differently than when you came,” said Moore. “I think experiences like this and trying other cultures is what’s so important to students at NSU and the community.”
Moore said she wants students to understand the difficulty artists go through when fingerweaving or making other art.
Drywater said she also hopes the class gives attendees an insight into why homemade Native American crafts cost so much, as the artisans spend an ample amount of time on the creation.
“That price tag for the crafts is a reflection of that,” said Drywater.
While there are prominent fingerweavers, Drywater said more people need to learn the skill to keep it alive.
Moore said since the world lives at a fast pace, she hopes the activity helps others slow down.
Karis Poafpybitty, an event attendee and the Center for Tribal Studies therapist, attended the workshop not just to learn how to fingerweave, but to support Indigenous students.
“I hope they just learn a new skill and find an interest in connecting more to their culture or connecting to Indigenous culture, and if they’re not Indigenous, just being appreciative of what the artist goes through or like how long it takes to come up with the fingerweaving,” said Poafpybitty.
She said while the activity can help people connect to their culture, it can also improve their mental health, because it allows participants to focus on something tedious they create with their own hands.
For individuals who are wanting to learn how to fingerweave, a crafting circle is offered on the second floor of the library every Thursday at 5 p.m.
