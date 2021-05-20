Local and federal fire officials are investigating a blaze Wednesday night, May 19, at Mom & Me Nails Time on South Muskogee Avenue.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said firefighters were paged out to the blaze at 8:42 p.m.
“Right now, we’re still investigating, and we’re treating it like we treat every fire: suspicious until we can figure out what caused it,” Baker said.
The owner of the business left 45 minutes before flames were seen around the back door.
“When they arrived, the back doors were open and flames were shooting out from the back. Firefighters went inside and they were able to knock the fire out pretty quickly,” the chief said.
The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms arrived once the fire was contained, and agents began their investigation.
“ATF is here because if it is something suspicious, and if it leads to an arrest or prosecution, we need them because TFD is not crossed with Cherokee Nation or ATF,” Baker said. “I’m relying on ATF to come and assist, and it’s been a process.”
Baker said no one was injured.
