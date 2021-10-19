Fire chief encourages safety with Halloween decorations

Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker is encouraging the public to take normal precautions this year for Halloween activities – especially for trick-or-treating.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 44 percent of fires occurred because of holiday decorations that were too close to a heat source, and more than 36 percent were started by candles.
Whether it's a fall-scented candle or one in a jack-o'-lantern, they need to be placed in areas that aren't near something or someone.
“If you’re going to use candles and different things, try to use battery-operated ones. There are ones you can set in there that look like a real candle, but it’s battery-operated,” said Baker.
Those who plan to decorate with a legit jack-o’-lantern are advised to keep them at a distance to ensure costumes don’t ignite.
Baker said TFD advises parents to have children carry flashlight in their trick-or-treating pumpkins, buckets or bags.
“You’ll want to provide the children with flashlights to carry for lighting, or glow sticks as part of their costumes. We’ll probably hand out glow sticks at Station 2 this year,” he said.
Some costumes are made with nylon and plastics that could ignite if the child passes closely by a candle or flame.
“When you’re choosing a costume, you want to make sure you stay away from long-trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, you want to make sure that doesn’t hamper their vision,” said Baker.
If an accident does occur with fire and a costume, Baker said, the child needs to know how to stop, drop, and roll.
Another safety measure revolves around traffic during trick-or-treating. Oakwood Drive and Southridge Road are two popular neighborhoods that draw thousands of trick-or-treaters each year. Being mindful of others, and parking in the areas that won't block traffic, are advised.
City officials said barricades will be up at the entrance of Southridge Road on Halloween.
Alternate events are also available this year.
Tahlequah Main Street Association will screen Hocus Pocus on Oct. 23 at Norris Park. The event will start at 5:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest, and candy will be handed out.
The city of Tahlequah will hold a trunk-or-treat event at Anthis-Brennan Family Sports Complex on Oct. 29 from 1-4 p.m. Kids will be able to collect candy at the Tahlequatics parking lot. City Hall will be closed while employees hand out candy.
Baker reminds those who are driving on Halloween night not to park in front of TFD Station 2 in Southridge.
"Halloween is an eventful night for all ages, and accidents do happen. It's important for there to be access to police, fire, and EMS vehicles," he said.
Officials said trick-or-treating usually starts around 6 or 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said midnight is the curfew on Sunday, Oct. 31, although ordinances don't establish a specific time for trick-or-treating.
Etiquette suggests trick-or-treaters should not approach houses that have their porch lights off. Officials recommend children wear cloth masks with their costumes, and those handing out treats to children should wear masks as well. Some homeowners have suggested they'll be handing out sanitizer packets with candy.
