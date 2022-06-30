Fire chief, others stress caution with fireworks

Fire officials are reminding residents to play it safe with fireworks as the area’s dry spell continues.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said about 10,000 people are injured annually during Fourth of July weekend.
“We try to prevent that,” said Baker. “The major age group on that is under 10 years old and up to the age of 24 years.”
Three things to remember are to be prepared, be responsible, and be safe, according to Baker. Fireworks should be stored in areas that are not within a child’s reach, and those handling the fireworks should always read and follow the directions.
“One of the things we try to let people know is usually the pets are frightened by fireworks, and we let them know to put them inside, especially on the [Fourth of July],” said Baker.
Baker advises fireworks aficionados to keep a bucket of water and a garden hose close by, in case a fire erupts.
“We want to soak used fireworks thoroughly in a bucket of water. Dispose of used fireworks and debris properly, and never relight a dud,” he said.
Those handling a dud should wait 15 minutes before they approach it and should then soak it in water.
A person should never stand over fireworks when lighting them, and children should never be the ones to light a fuse.
“You want to keep matches and lighters away from children and make sure you use fireworks outdoors only,” said Baker.
TFD responds to more grass fires due to fireworks, and Baker said there is concern this year due to the lack of precipitation.
“We just recently started having more grass fires, and it’s supposed to rain this weekend, hopefully,” he said. “That will help if it does, but I would just be more prepared when you’re firing off this year, and be sure to have a water source around.”
The Oklahoma Agriculture, Food and Forestry is asking Oklahomans to use caution this weekend, especially with traditional holiday activities such as campfires, cookouts and the fireworks.
“As people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, we are asking them to be careful with outside fires,” said State Forester Mark Goeller. “We are also hoping they will be extra-cautious while using fireworks in light of re-emerging drought conditions and wildfire potential.”
It’s common for pets to become anxious when fireworks are set off. Experts say measures can help ease the stress for pets and their owners.
According to humanesociety.org, keeping animals occupied during fireworks displays may help them stay distracted, and they can focus on a toy or their favorite treat.
“It's best to leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises. If you're unable to leave your pet unattended at home, keep them leashed and under your direct control at all times,” the Humane Society website states.
Another thing pet owners can look into is anxiety medication for their furry friends. Always consult with a veterinarian or a board-certified veterinary behaviorist when considering this measure.
According to Tahlequah ordinances, it is unlawful to detonate fireworks anytime other than the Fourth of July or New Year’s Day. Fireworks may be sold in city limits June 15-July 6, and Dec. 15-Jan. 2 each year. There are no regulations in the rural areas.
