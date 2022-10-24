Fire chief, police offer suggestions for trick-or-treating

Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker is stressing that trick-or-treaters need to be visible while out prowling for candy this Halloween.
“On average, twice as many kids or child pedestrians are killed while walking on Halloween, compared to any other day of the year,” Baker said.
Southridge Road and Oakwood Drive are two popular neighborhoods that draw thousands of trick-or-treaters each year.
“It’s really imperative that they stay visible, and you can do that by having good flashlights, glow sticks, reflective goodie bags or reflective tape for the costumes. We want to make sure they stay on sidewalks and stay off the road as much as possible,” Baker said.
If there are no sidewalks in certain areas, trick-or-treaters need to walk facing and against traffic. Being mindful of others, and parking in the areas that won't block traffic, are also advised.
Barricades will be up at Southridge Road on Halloween night and on Morgan Street on Oct. 30.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, more than 44 percent of fires occurred because of holiday decorations that were too close to a heat source, and more than 36 percent were started by candles. Whether it's a fall-scented candle or one in a jack-o'-lantern, they need to be placed in areas that aren't near something or someone.
“If you’re going to have candles you want to make sure they’re away from anything that can catch on fire. That ties them to the time of the year it is. The grass is dead; we finally got some rain, but up until today, Oct. 24, it was very fragile, and any type of spark could cause a fire,” Baker said.
Some costumes are made with nylon and plastics that could ignite if the child passes near a candle or flame.
“When choosing a costume, stay away from long trailing fabric. If your child is wearing a mask, make sure the eye holes are large enough so he or she can see out,” the NFPA stated.
If an accident does occur with fire and a costume, the child needs to know how to "stop, drop, and roll."
Something pet owners can do to ensure their furry friends are safe this Halloween is to make sure they are away from doors while handing out candy.
“You don’t want your pet to escape out of the front; that could create issues also,” Baker said.
Baker reminds those who are driving on Halloween night not to park in front of TFD Station 2 in Southridge. Extra staff will be on hand at Station 2 giving out candy and possibly glow sticks this year. The extra manpower is also there in the event that firefighters have to respond to a call or two.
“It has happened in the past; we’ve had to leave to go on calls,” he said.
The city of Tahlequah will hold its trunk-or-treat event at Anthis-Brennan Family Sports Complex on Oct. 31 from 3-6 p.m. Kids will be able to collect candy at the Tahlequatics parking lot.
County officials will pass out candy on Halloween outside the Cherokee County Courthouse from 2-4:30 p.m. on Delaware Street.
Trick-or-treating usually starts around 6 or 6:30 p.m. on Halloween. Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said midnight is the curfew on Monday, Oct. 31, although ordinances don't establish a specific time for trick-or-treating.
Etiquette suggests trick-or-treaters should not approach houses that have their porch lights off.
