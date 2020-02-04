The Tahlequah fire chief was put in charge of compliance departments in what the mayor called an "Internal reorganization."
Mayor Sue Catron said the idea is to have compliance areas under one individual. She said the move will allow current Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson more time to focus on planning and projects.
Fire Chief Ray Hammons will continue his role at the Tahlequah Fire Department, and will split his time between being chief and being compliance supervisor.
A handful of people sent messages to the Daily Press, asking about Hammons' qualifications for the supervisor position. Catron cited his experience.
"Chief Hammons has been an employee of the city of Tahlequah for 30 years. For almost all of those years, the city did not have a fire marshal; the chief filled both roles," Catron said. "In doing so, he worked very closely with Code Enforcement and the building inspector."
The mayor said Hammons has a "good grasp" of all the duties required. Employees in code enforcement, building inspection, Animal Control, and Stormwater will all report to Hammons from now on.
Hammons was named fire chief following the retirement of Mike Swim in 2007. Prior to that, he served as assistant chief, and before that, a firefighter. His family has been active in the community for many years. His wife, DeAnna, is Tahlequah city clerk.
Hammons attended the monthly Tahlequah Abatement Board meeting Monday and explained to the members his concept: "It's code enforcement for fire protection and life safety."
