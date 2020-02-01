Fire chief says there's no downtime for department

Firefighters aren't always battling blazes, and some days, they won't take on a single flame. But the Tahlequah fire chief said downtime in his department is practically non-existent - and that's beneficial for everyone.
The full-time and volunteer firefighters keep an active schedule during their 24-hour shifts. They clean and maintain equipment at Station 1 and Station 2, and keep operations running. They also work on a variety of old and new projects.
"These guys have everyday chores they have to have. They work on the trucks every day and make sure they are ready to go," said Chief Ray Hammons. "But more than that, these guys do special projects."
The firefighters begin their shift at 7 a.m. They have an hour to eat breakfast and catch up on what transpired the previous day. During the day, the men perform inspections, walk-throughs for pre-fire planning, and attend various meetings in Tahlequah.
There's a list of daily chores and tasks they are expected to complete. On Mondays they check all fluids, generators, cascades, and small engines. All vehicles on the premises are cleaned inside and out.
"We keep all of our equipment clean and ready to go to work," said Hammons. "When you're on scene is not the time you want to find out that something doesn't work. You need to make sure it works before you get there, and that's what these guys do."
On Tuesdays, they perform radio checks and start all the generators to ensure they are all performing up to par. They charge all the batteries, check past devices, clean the equipment and the tool room, and empty all trash on Wednesdays.
"Thursdays is wash-out day, when they move all the trucks out, wash the bay out and clean it up," said Hammons. "Then they sweep and mop outside and wash the sidewalks."
The firefighters vacuum and dust throughout the stations and clean their gym equipment and gym room on Fridays. Hammons said the weekends are slower for everyone, but it's back to business on Sundays, when they mow.
"They have to do all of this every day and still have to do weekly training. Their captain depicts what day they do training, and they'll do weekly training on pumping, ladders, SCBAs, or anything," said Hammons.
Hammons said his department isn't laid-back, and firefighters aren't just waiting to get called out to an emergency. Each one of them is proactive, and they know exactly what to do when circumstances arise.
On top of all their duties at the stations, the firefighters do find time to give back to their community and partake in city functions, such as parades.
"Our department is geared to be civic-minded. We were started by a local business folk 125 years ago, and still to this day are driven by city business folks who support us," said Hammons. "We return the favor by helping them out as much as we can."
With all the upkeep and maintenance at the stations performed by the firefighters themselves, Hammons said it makes for an efficient departmental budget.
"We realize the more we save with what we do ourselves, then the more options we may have to be able to get better equipment the next year, or some equipment that we didn't have the money for last time," said Hammons. "The city has always been pretty good about taking care of us, and these guys are programmed to be efficient in this department."
Firefighters spend a third of their lives in their stations, and at the end of the day, Hammons said, the men are saving both dollars and lives.
