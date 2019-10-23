Fire chief talks safety for trick-or-treaters

Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said this time of year is always fraught with shenanigans, and some can be dangerous.
“The cooler weather makes people want to get out and enjoy the nature and the holiday,” said Hammons. “With that come hayrides, jack-o'-lanterns with candles, bonfires with S’mores, and when you have those types of things – responsibility has to be ensued.”
Hammons said children should be watched when there is a bonfire, especially if they are wearing costumes. Some costumes are made with nylon and plastics that could catch fire if the child passes closely by a candle or flame.
“Some parents need to be aware of that when their children are wearing those, especially if they have a mask, and they’re hampered by vision and sound because they have it on,” said Hammons. “So they can’t hear well when you tell them to get away, or they can’t see well when they start stumbling toward a bonfire.”
In the event that an accident does happen with fire and a costume, Hammons said children need to know to stop, drop, and roll.
Whether it’s a fall-scented candle or one in a jack-o'-lantern, those need to be placed in areas that aren't in the proximity of something that can ignite and cause a fire.
Another safety measure parents should take into consideration is traffic during trick-or-treating.
“Kids are excited, they’re not listening, they can’t wait to get to the next house, and so they’re in a hurry – and that has a danger in it because there’s traffic all around,” Hammons said. “Keep in mind that parents need to make sure the traffic flow keeps open lanes for emergency vehicles.”
Halloween is an eventful night for all ages, and accidents do happen. It’s important for there to be access to police, fire, and EMS vehicles.
Assistant Fire Chief Casey Baker said the department advises parents to have children wear costumes that are reflective so emergency vehicles can see them, or even put a flashlight in their trick-or-treating pumpkins or buckets.
“One of the things we do at Station 2 is hand out candy, along with glow-in-the-dark bracelets for the kids to put on,” said Baker.
Oakwood Drive and Southridge Road are two popular neighborhoods that bring in thousands of trick-or-treaters. Being mindful of others and parking in the areas that won't block traffic are advised.
Baker said he’s reiterated that those who are driving on Halloween night should not to park in front of State 2 on Southridge.
“Be patient. It’s a night full of fun for children and adults alike, but it’s not fun when people lose their manners and forget they need to have respect for those around,” said Hammons.
Officials said trick-or-treating usually starts around 6 or 6:30 p.m. Children are welcome throughout the day at the courthouse, where treats will be dispensed. Police Chief Nate King said midnight is the curfew on Oct. 31, although ordinances don't establish a specific time for trick-or-treating. Etiquette suggests trick-or-treaters should not approach houses with their porch lights off.
