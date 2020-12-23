The Welling fire chief and a woman who was with him in a vehicle have been arrested for child endangerment.
On Wednesday, Dec. 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Sgt. Brad Baker said he was on a traffic stop when he noticed a Welling Volunteer Fire Department fire truck driven by Jess Crow speed past him.
“I heard sirens and the fire truck passed, and that’s when I saw the mom in the front passenger seat with a child in her lap,” said Baker. “She was trying to hide it, and then I could see two other children in the vehicle.”
Crow claimed he was on his way to a grass fire with Crystal Hooper and the three children.
This isn’t the first law-breaking incident that’s transpired with a WFD official. Former Fire Chief Martin Webb was charged with embezzlement in July. According to court documents, Webb fraudulently appropriated the sum or more than $2,500 but less than $15,000 that belonged to the WFD.
Baker said the children were released to a family member and the Department of Human Services was contacted.
Crow and Hooper were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where they were booked on charges of child endangerment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.