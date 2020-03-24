Fire departments ramp up to avoid virus exposure; VFDs need donations

Local fire departments are taking extra precautions to avoid exposure to COVID-19.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Ray Hammons said the department is still taking every call, and firefighters are gloving up to boost safety if they must make any contact. He said TFD is sanitizing all equipment after every use and both stations twice a day. Anyone coming into the stations must have his or her temperature taken.
"We disinfect inside the stations twice a day and every time they are called out, they are disinfecting all of their equipment," Hammons said. "When I come into the station in the mornings, they take my temperature and I sign and date. If I've left the station and come back that same day, I go through that process again."
Illinois River Fire Department former medical officer Kate Baker-Alyea contacted the Daily Press, and expressed concerns regarding limited protective equipment.
"We are a medical responding unit and currently have no N95 masks or face shields. Our instructions at this time are as follows: If we get paged out for a call other than a fire, we are to wait with lights on until the ambulance comes," said Baker-Alyea.
At that time, the ambulance can share its limited personal protective equipment (PPE) or send the fire department back to the station.
Baker-Alyea said if it's a cardiac arrest or CPR in progress, they can don their SCUBA tanks and masks and enter. She said the other option is to not take calls at all, and that's something they simply cannot do.
"We have a responsibly and people may not get the immediate care they need," Baker-Alyea said.
Baker-Alyea said the shortage of masks and gloves is taking a toll on the department's volunteers, and while there has been a donation of about 80 masks, that's not enough for the 12 rural volunteer fire departments in Cherokee County.
"If you have any N95 masks, even one or two extra, could you send them to us? We have 12 rural volunteer fire departments in our county, all facing the same thing," Baker-Alyea said.
Lowrey Volunteer Fire Department has asked that if people in its jurisdiction are quarantined in their homes because of the virus, they should notify 911 so dispatchers will know. LFD wrote on its Facebook page that some other fire departments have not been alerted before entering a home or business.
"We also ask that you place a sign/note on your front door to alert our firefighters to take infection-prevention precautions before entering your home or business," the post said. "We need to protect our crews so they will be able to continue to meet the emergency needs of the community."
Calls and messages were not returned from Keys Volunteer Fire Department or Gideon Fire and Rescue by publication time.
