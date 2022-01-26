Fire marshal explains rules for maintaining extinguishers

Most reputable businesses have at least one fire extinguishers in the building, but they are also required to be inspected annually by someone who is certified to do so.
Tahlequah Assistant Fire Marshal Aaron Garrett explained how a variety of extinguishers fit certain types of settings.
“There is a certified technician that will come in and do the inspections and then I verify the inspectors are doing their job,” said Garrett. “Basically, they come in and do a visual inspection on it, [make sure] everything functions, it’s the right type of extinguisher for the area, and then I verify that there’s a green tag showing they did all of that.”
According to the Oklahoma Administrative Code, the green tag should be the visual record of the last inspection, or certification testing wherein the system is operable with no improper functions.
Fire extinguishers are typically placed near exits inside of a business, and Garrett said that placement also involves a “travel distance,” meaning people shouldn’t have to travel a certain distance before they’d have to access to another extinguisher.
“Typically in businesses, it would be about 75 feet. There are distances that are different, but 99 percent of the time it’s 75 feet,” he said.
The number of extinguishers in a business is based on the square footage of the structure, and the level of a hazardous threat. The number of extinguishers installed also depends on whether the building is equipped with automatic sprinkles and other fixed protection equipment.
“If you have something hazardous, then it would increase due to what potential fire you may have,” said Garrett.
There are different types of extinguishers: a water extinguisher will disburse water and compressed air that becomes cold enough to eliminate the fire’s heat.
A common extinguisher is one that emits a dry chemical or powder while using compressed nitrogen to put out the flame. Carbon dioxide extinguishers store highly pressurized carbon dioxide that becomes liquid and turns into a thick, white gas to compact the fire.
The proper way to operate a fire extinguisher is the PASS method: pull pin, aim, squeeze handle, and sweep at the base of the fire.
Extinguishers can expire, and a traditional one will generally have a 10- to 12-year life expectancy. Any extinguisher that is used even one time must always be serviced.
“There are some extinguishers that are not inspectable, but if you buy one that is serviceable and it continues to pass inspection, then you can keep using it. If for some reason it won’t pass that inspection, you’ll just throw it away,” said Garrett.
According to the International Fire Code, the owner or designated agent/occupant of a property is responsible for inspections, maintenance and recharging.
