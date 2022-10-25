Local fire officials are explaining the burning regulations amid the dry, windy weather that plagued the area until this week's rain.
Tahlequah Fire Department crews have been called to to 15 reports of outside fires since Oct. 1. Six of those were assists for the rural fire departments.
The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners voted to issue a countywide ban on burning during an Oct. 17 meeting. The ban went into immediate effect and was slated to expire after 14 days.
“It limits you from any type of outdoor flame: no fire pits, no campfires, no bonfires, no fireworks,” Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said.
According to the burn ban resolution, it was unlawful for anyone to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop, trash, or other materials. Anyone caught violating the ban could face no more than one year in jail and a $500 fine.
“If extreme fire danger conditions persist, subsequent resolutions may be passed. This burn ban may be removed at any time during the 14-day period by the same method by which it was approved,” the resolution states.
District 3 Commissioner Clif Hall said a special meeting will called meeting Thursday, Oct. 27, to lift the ban after the area received the much-needed rain Monday and Tuesday.
Baker said the city is technically always under a burn ban, as residents have to obtained a permit to burn within the city limits. An application must be submitted in writing no less than five days and no more than 14 days before the fire is set.
The open burn must be at least 150 feet from any structure and at least 50 feet from any power lines. It’s a $50 fee for a resident burn permit and $100 for a commercial one. The permit gets sent to Baker, and his crew will inspect the area to make sure it’s safe, and that they’re not burning trash or building materials.
The permit is good for 30 days, and those burning are required to contact their nearest fire departments and let the unit know when they are going to burn.
A controlled burn should always be closely monitored, and if residents want to open-burn, they must obtain permits either online or at City Hall.
Assistant Fire Chief Mark Whittmore said the fire season begins after the first hard freeze of the fall, and it runs through March.
Fire experts always anticipate a rise in calls for out-of-control burns during the last few weeks of winter as it’s that time of year when the grass is dead, which makes it more flammable.
“That’s what the issue is, and naturally the grass is dying off, so you have high winds, no rains and low humidity,” Baker said.
According to the Oklahoma State Statutes, it is unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, or crop during emergency drought conditions.
