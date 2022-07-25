Fire officials: Sunday blaze 'suspicious'

Fire officials have deemed a Sunday, July 24, blaze as suspicious, and they say it’s under investigation.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said crews were summoned on reports of an outside fire 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Copeland’s Auto Sales. The fire appeared to start where several charred logs were lying on the property, and Baker said flames quickly spread from vehicle to vehicle.
“It looks like there were about 10 or 12 vehicles at least, and then there were about seven to eight acres of land that burned,” said Baker.
The chief said a firefighter needed medical attention after collapsing while on the job.
Robert Robb, a man purportedly from Indiana, took to the Daily Press’ Facebook page to point out that the firefighters, who were battling the blaze while temperatures were over 100 degrees, weren’t wearing their appropriate protection: helmet, gloves, breathing apparatus, or a turnout coat.
“After all the praises are over, someone needs a serious sit-down regarding how to safely respond to a fire. Material things can be replaced, but that idiot can’t,” Robb said in his comment.
Baker said all firefighters there Sunday afternoon were equipped with the proper gear, but the extreme temperatures took its toll on them.
“They have wildland firefighting gear they’re to put on, and it’s get to a point where they get [the fire] halfway under control, and it’s just so hot they’re taking it off as soon as possible,” said Baker.
The firefighter who collapsed was wearing all his equipment, including the turnout coat.
“He got overheated, and it’s 100-degree weather on top of all that gear; it’s a delicate balance,” he said.
The Illinois River Volunteer Fire Department and the Welling Fire Department assisted in fighting the blaze. One structure sustained minimal damage.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.