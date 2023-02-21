Fire officials warn of out-of-control burns

Local fire officials anticipate a rise in out-of-control burns ahead of the last few weeks of winter, as the grass is dead and the winds come sweeping down the plain.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said it’s that time of year when people are cleaning out brush piles and limbs, and controlled burns should be closely monitored.
"Higher winds with lower humidity is a combination for grass fires," Baker said. "Before you decide to burn, check your wind speed and direction. Contact your local fire department if you are not sure if you should burn."
Residents must obtain burn permits either online or at City Hall if they want to open burn.
The open burn must be at least 150 feet from any structure and at least 50 feet from power lines. There is a $50 fee for a resident burn permit and $100 for a commercial one.
The permit gets sent to Baker, and his crew will inspect the area to make sure it’s safe, and that the individuals are not burning trash or building materials.
The permit is good for 30 days, and those burning are required to contact their nearest fire departments and let the units know when they are going to set the fires. An application must be submitted in writing no less than five days and no more than 14 days before the blaze is set.
“The ultimate decision to allow a burn will lie with the fire chief or his designee,” states the city’s website. “No burning may take place when conditions are unfavorable, such as: high winds, no wind, Cherokee County falls within a burn ban issued at the state level; or anytime there is a perceived danger that the burning may create a fire hazard.”
According to the Oklahoma State Statutes, it is unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, or crop because of emergency drought conditions.
“There is gubernatorially proclaimed extraordinary danger from fire, unless the setting of any backfire during the drought emergency is necessary to afford protection as determined by a representative of the Division of Forestry. Or unless it can be established that the setting of the backfire was necessary for the purpose of saving life or property,” the statute reads.
Get help
To apply for an open burn permit, visit www.cityoftahlequah.com/493/burn-permit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.