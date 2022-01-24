Fire responder teams dealing with virus surge

First responders say they have taken a big hit as COVID cases continue to surge through their departments and the community.
More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and one new death were reported in Cherokee County over the past week, joining more than 49,000 active cases across the state.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said eight patrol deputies came down with COVID between Jan. 3 and Jan. 24.
“When that happens, we’ve got to cover those shifts, because the first shift and the third shift usually don’t have enough [deputies], and that makes us below what we want our minimum staffing to be,” said Chennault.
While administrators and deputies had to scramble to get individual shifts covered, Chennault said they were successful.
“It certainly hits us hard, and most of our patrol deputies were probably exposed while on duty,” he said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported on Jan. 24 that 129,047 cases were active. Friday's Provisional Death Count from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for Health Statistics was 13,063. The seven-day rolling average for the number of new cases was 10,703.
On Jan. 24, Cherokee County was listed by the OSDH as having a total of 11,324 positive cases since the pandemic started. The total number of deaths increased by one since Jan. 17, with the county now surpassing the 130 mark.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said four people on his team were out due to COVID as of Monday, Jan. 24.
“We’ve been lucky, and it’s hit where all of the shifts were able to function, and we’ve managed,” said King.
According to the CDC, Cherokee County remains at the "red," or high level, for transmitting infections. Protocols are still being stressed by health care officials. Those include wearing facial masks indoors; social distancing of at least 6 feet; and close monitoring of personal health.
As of Jan. 24, the Tahlequah Fire Department had a full staff on shift, although several firefighters were out sick. Fire Chief Casey Baker said they were able to stay at minimum staffing requirements.
“When [the pandemic] started, the fire department was proactive in making sure we locked down the station. We wore masks when we’d go into structures and on different calls,” said Baker. “We would try to limit shift change to where they didn’t interact with each other, and instead passed on that information by phone.”
Chennault, King and Baker said their departments all took a hard hit during this latest surge, but they all agreed it could have been worse.
“It’s been bad, but it’s not been horrible, and we’ve been able to work around it,” said Chennault.
There have been no confirmed cases recently among inmates at the Cherokee County Detention Center, according to Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner. However, some detention officers have had to take off at least every week for the past several weeks.
“The way our schedules work out, they only work three days on and three days off, so that time helps the recovery rate pretty quick,” said Girdner.
The public is urged to use the free hypochlorous acid disbursement machine to protect themselves from the virus. The chemical is made at the Cherokee County Community Building in the same location from which it's disbursed.
Hypochlorous acid is a weak acid that forms when chlorine dissolves in water and itself partially dissociates. The chemical forming hypochlorite is ClO. HClO and ClO are oxidizers, and the primary disinfection agents of chlorine solutions.
As of Jan. 24, the OSDH reported 5,506,762 doses of vaccine have been administered, with 2,148,383 series completed.
