Law enforcement officials are attempting to locate next of kin after a structure fire on Whittmore Drive claimed one life early Friday morning.
Tahlequah Fire Department Fire Chief Casey Baker said they received the call of the structure fire at 1:49 a.m. from neighbors who claimed to have heard an explosion.
“It appears to have been from a propane tank,” Baker said.
Firefighters arrived at the structure fire at 1:54 a.m. and returned to the fire station at 6:30 a.m.
Because the next of kin has not been located nor notified, the name of the victim has not been released and the specifics of the cause of the explosion and fire are still under investigation.
