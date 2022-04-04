The Tahlequah City Council, during an April 4 meeting, approved renaming the Fire Regional Training Center.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker, who requested the agenda item, said former Chief Bob Adrian started at the fire department in 1971 and retired in 2000 after 29 years of service.
“During his years of service, Bob saw a need to have a place to train to where it could be more of a controlled environment instead of actual on-the-job training,” said Baker.
Adrian asked his chiefs if he could pursue funding for a training center in the late 1980s. Baker said that with the help of state officials, they secured funding for the "burn town" in the 1990s.
“The training center today has grown to add a skills building, a classroom and numerous props used to training firefighters around the county and state,” Baker said.
The training center has saved the city and county thousands of dollars by offering a local training base.
“With Bob’s vision, the training center has made the city and county better-trained firefighters and has made the community a safer place. It is with my recommendation, along with all the county fire departments, to rename the Tahlequah Fire Regional Training Center the Chief Bob Adrian Regional Fire Training Center,” said Baker.
Later, during the consent agenda, Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker asked that approval of the monthly check register for March be removed.
“I was just wanting to call into question, I guess on page 6, we have a check going out to Native American Fuels for $24,063. When was the contract bid out?” he asked Mayor Sue Catron.
The mayor said she’d have to pull that information for Baker, and advised that Airport Manager Brian Lambert was in attendance, as he was the one who requested the fuel delivery.
“But we’re looking now at the list of checks, so do you have a question about the check?” Catron asked Baker.
Baker responded that he was asking if the company to which the check was made out was actually the company the city should be giving it to, or if it’s been bid out properly.
Catron told Baker that needed to be discussed and covered at a different time, as she didn’t have those answers.
“I can give you the answer if you like; I don’t think it was bid out,” he said.
Catron asked him what action he would like for the agenda item, and Baker responded that he wanted to bring the matter to everyone’s attention.
“I suspect Native American Fuels, we didn’t bid out,” he said.
Catron said that item would placed on the next City Council agenda.
The board took no action on advertising for the budgeted position of a part-time animal control officer, as they will address it at a later date.
In other business, the board gave special recognition to Solid Waste and the Street Department. Human Resources Director M’Lynn Pape said she wanted to take an opportunity to recognize the men and women in each department.
“They do work hard every day, and [I want to] recognize them for the special service they provided the community during the recent snow storms that we had a few weeks ago,” she said. “These employees put forth every effort to meet the needs of the community.”
Solid Waste Superintendent Chris Armstrong spoke highly of each crew member. He said he went back and looked at the number of residences they were unable to get to due to the snow.
“I think you guys need to know who we have working for us instead of those numbers. A lot of our people live out in the county [and] I can name off like five people off the 22-man roster that live in the city,” said Armstrong.
He added that crew members parked their vehicles as close to the city as they could during February’s snowstorms, and asked to come to work.
“I have people who are wanting to, if they can’t get to work, they want me to drive my truck to pick them up, instead of taking the easy way and saying, ‘It’s snowing and I ain’t going,’” said Armstrong.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said he and Armstrong are fortunate to have the crews they have, and other department heads are also fortunate to have their employees.
Fire Capt. Kenny Barnes was recognized for his 20 years of service at TFD.
