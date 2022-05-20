Slather the ribs and brisket, and fire up the grills and smokers: It’s time to embrace the start of summer by kicking off National Barbecue Month.
Cherokee County is home to several barbecue restaurants, and an even larger number of enthusiasts. Barbecue is one of the country’s favorite and oldest traditional foods, and most fans have their own unique style of barbecuing.
“There’s no right or wrong way to barbecue. If you enjoy it and people you’re serving enjoy it, then it’s a success,” said Nick Davis, Double Barrel BBQ owner. “It’s all about enjoying the experience.”
Davis, a volunteer firefighter, has always enjoyed cooking, and he began doing barbecue recreationally and competitively in 2018, just after cooking for a Lowrey Fire Department banquet.
“We were having a meeting at the fire department and they asked if someone would want to cook for a banquet. They decided they wanted barbecue,” he said. “I didn’t really know what I was doing, but everyone seemed to like it and it was fun. About six months later, a friend suggested I enter a local barbecue competition, so my father-in-law and I gave it a shot. We had no idea what we were doing, but it was so much fun and we actually got third place. That trophy is the one I look at the most because it’s the one that started it.”
He wanted to continue cooking barbecue in a competitive atmosphere, so Davis ended up acquiring the smoker the fire department had once used.
“It needed a little TLC, but we got it up and running,” he said. “The guy who had built it put two smokestacks on it. Most just have one, and the name for the business just hit me" Double Barrel BBQ.”
Davis said the name of his business pays homage to Jerry Cole, who built the smoker, and the black-and-red decal colors is a tribute to the fire department.
Since Jan. 31, Double Barrel BBQ has been open commercially, available to the public from the food truck and catering.
"The people you meet doing this are just awesome,” Davis said. “I’ve got friends all over the country; that’s a great asset to have. When I started, I had no idea the outreaches this can have and the opportunities it provides to work with different individuals and organizations.”
Plenty of opinions are expressed when it comes to the type of meat to barbecue, which wood or charcoal to use, and the length of time to let everything cook. There are several ways to enjoy barbecue, including smoking, braising, baking, roasting or grilling. Several different types of meat are also available for barbecue, such as hamburger, hotdogs, brisket, pork, ribs and chicken.
While some prefer to cook barbecue the more traditional way, using low temperatures and longer cooking times, others – like Davis – use a different method of cooking hot and fast, with drum barrel smokers.
“I cook at 300 degrees over hardwood lump charcoal, directly over the fire,” he said. “I feel like that gives some of the best flavor for the meat.”
According to Cornell University Cooperative Extension, raw chicken and other meat can harbor harmful bacteria. At temperatures between 41 and 140 degrees, these microorganisms can multiply and cause illness, so it’s important to take a few simple precautions during preparation and cook the meat thoroughly to kill bacteria.
When it comes down to whether cooking or preparation makes the barbecue better, Davis believes it’s a combination of both. But if the meat is cooked improperly, it won’t taste good.
“So first and foremost, you have to cook it right, and that means something different to everybody,” he said. “If you burn something, it doesn’t matter what rub or sauce you have on it; it’s burnt. The marinades and rubs are important, but they’re secondary to proper cooking methods, in my opinion.”
Double Barrel BBQ primarily cooks pulled pork, bologna and brisket. Ribs are available by the slab if ordered ahead of time. They also offer specials, such as loaded mac and cheese, jalapeño pepper corn and brisket tacos.
“Our first-ever first-place award was in brisket,” Davis said. “Brisket is my most favorite thing about barbecue. When it’s done right, brisket – more than anything – has to have the proper cooking methods. Brisket is lean, it’s tough, it takes a lot of coercing, it needs moisture and it needs flavor. If you can get both of those, then everything else will fall in line. I want to try to put forth the best product possible, and if that meant scaling my menu back so I had the equipment to put the best product out there, that’s what I was going to do, and that’s what I continue to do.”
No matter what makes the perfect barbecue, Davis recommends cooks take their time and to enjoy the experience, as it’s an American favorite that always manages to bring people together.
“Enjoy the experience of cooking it, because that’s why a lot of people barbecue,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with tradition; I have a lot of respect for traditional barbecue methods, but there is no set of rules stating you have to do it this way. That allows a little creative licenses, and that’s what I like to do. I like trying to create these new things. Hearing people say they don’t normally like something, but they liked what I created – that, to me, is the most satisfying thing. That’s why I love what I do.”
Sandy Savage, a new resident to Tahlequah as well as a novice barbecuer, agrees, with a caveat.
"I'm thinking it's the sauce that matters, and I've been doing some experimenting," she said. "I got me a flat [of strawberries] from Stilwell, and I'm going to mash those and add some ingredients and see what happens."
Learn more
For more tips on barbecuing and a collection of recipes, go to http://extension.msstate.edu/content/barbecuing-mississippi-broilers.
