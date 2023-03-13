Many Oklahomans are familiar with guns, but gun safety is not always so intuitive. It takes training to not only be proficient in gun safety, but also be eligible to receive the Oklahoma concealed carry license.
Northeastern State University's Continuing Education Department offers Pistol I and Pistol II courses as means of providing such training to interested students, both on campus and from the community in general.
Anthony McCarty, continuing education coordinator for NSU, has been working in partnership with Dr. Thomas Salmon to offer this option and more for enrollees.
"We have two firearms courses that we offer on a monthly basis and the two others that can be taken but need to be scheduled with the instructor," said McCarty.
The instructor, Dr. Thomas Salmon, is a retired NSU optometry professor as well as a U.S. Army veteran. In addition to these titles, according to NSU's Continuing Education website, Salmon holds certificates from Oklahoma and the NRA to teach pistol, rifle and reloading, is an NRA range safety officer, armorer for Springfield pistol,s and trains with the International Defensive Pistol Association.
Salmon has witnessed many individuals over the years demonstrate a lack of gun safety and knowledge of proper procedures when it comes to firearms.
"Many people own guns, especially here in Oklahoma. However, most don't know what they don't know," said Salmon. "I often see gun owners - even experienced ones - violate basic safety rules and put themselves and others at risk."
Ultimately, Salmon emphasizes safety in his courses.
"Many people overestimate their knowledge and proficiency with guns, but on the range, they discover that it's not as easy as it looks," Salmon said. "By teaching the fundamentals, I show them how to develop proficiency, which is also critical for safety. Some students are initially afraid of guns, but finish my course with a big smile and the confidence that they can handle their guns safely and properly."
Salmon also runs his own business teaching people about firearms safety. It is called Oakley Defense, which is his named after his father.
"My father, who passed away in 2014, is the man I most loved and admired, and he shaped my character. He was a combat veteran of World War II and Vietnam," Salmon said. "He was a kind, compassionate man who taught me integrity, responsibility and a love for our country. He also taught me how to shoot as a child."
Salmon has continued the legacy of his father in many ways.
"I've been interested in guns since childhood, thanks to my father. After retiring from NSUOCO in 2017, I had more time to pursue my interest in shooting, while continuing teaching, which I love. This also allows me to provide a benefit to people in the community who want to learn more about gun safety and shooting," said Salmon.
For Salmon, this course, as well as the work of his company, is a great outlet for him.
"Shooting appeals to many of my interests including science, mathematics, history, fitness, self-discipline, precision and accuracy. I'm sincerely thankful that NSU allowed me to teach these courses under their continuing education program," Salmon said.
More information on these firearms safety classes can be found at oakleydefense.com or by contacting NSU Continuing Education at 918-444-4610.
