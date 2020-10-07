A former jail supervisor was charged with aggravated assault and battery after he used "unjustified and excessive force" on an inmate.
Dustin Waddell was charged for the Aug. 24 incident, which occurred at the Cherokee County Detention Center.
"Dustin Robert Waddell unlawfully, willfully, knowingly, and wrongfully commit the crime(s) of aggravated assault and battery - a felony - by striking the victim multiple times in the face and head with a closed fist," District Attorney Jack Thorp said in a court document.
Two jail officers said they were trying to remove Jory Poafpybitty from his cell for fingerprinting on Aug. 22. The jailers said Poafpybitty wasn't being compliant because he wanted to clothe himself in standard jail uniform, and not the suicide prevention smock.
"[The two jail officers] requested assistance from their supervisor, Dustin Waddell, who came to Poafpybitty's cell and began to taunt Poafpybitty," Sheriff Jason Chennault said in a report.
Waddell allegedly made the inmate wrap himself in a blanket, and walked him to a room that wasn't equipped with surveillance cameras.
"[The two jail officers] reported Waddell attacked Poafpybitty by repeatedly punching Poafpybitty with a closed fist," Chennault said. "[The two jail officers] intervened in Waddell's assault and battery of Poafpybitty and placed Poafpybitty in a restraint chair."
The officers said Waddell told the on-duty detention officer to have no contact with the inmate. However, Officer Jamie Brixey -- a certified emergency medical technician -- apparently ignored that order and tended to the injured inmate.
Poafpybitty was ultimately transferred to the Adair County Detention Center, where Girdner and Chennault interviewed him. Poafpybitty said Waddell had punched him several times with a closed fist and asked him if he "wanted some more." Poafpybitty told Chennault and CCDC Jail Administrator T.J. Girdner he didn't fight back, and had to cover his face and head with his arms to shield himself from the officer's punches.
Poafpybitty was taken to W.W. Hastings Hospital, where medical personnel determined he had a fractured wrist.
On Sept. 1, Girdner and CCDC Assistant Jail Administrator Johnny Dallis terminated Waddell's employment.
