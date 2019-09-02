Members of the Tahlequah Fire Department were among the volunteers collecting money Saturday morning for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's annual Boot Drive, falling a hair short of their record high.
The boot drive is a group effort of the Cherokee County Firefighter Association, which includes Chicken Creek, Cookson, Gideon, Hulbert, Illinois River, Keys, Lowrey, Norwood, Peggs, Sparrow Hawk, Tahlequah, Welling and Woodall volunteer departments.
Firefighters started collecting from 8 a.m. and finished up about 2 p.m. at the intersection of East Downing and Bertha Parker Bypass, Muskogee Avenue and the Bypass, and the U.S. Highway 62 and State Highway 82 junction within the city limits of Tahlequah.
This year, firefighters collected $25,438, just $179 shy of their 2017 record high.
"Our success is due to the Cherokee Nation Holiday weekend traffic and the group efforts of the firefighters willing to stand on the streets raise money for those who have a muscular dystrophy disease and in hopes for research for a cure," said TFD Capt. Mark Whittmore, chairman of Tahlequah/Cherokee County MDA Boot Drive.
