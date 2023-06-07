Firefighters from across Oklahoma are converging on Tahlequah June 8-10, for the annual convention of the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
Over 250 firefighters are attending the event. Traditionally, the president of the association chooses where the convention will be held. Jim Ed Nimmo, president of OSFA, lives in Tahlequah but works in Tulsa.
Nimmo admitted Tahlequah is a little out of the way. No major highways come through that would make it as easy to get to as other larger commercial areas. But he wanted to showcase the people in Tahlequah and share his home.
“The truth is, in Tahlequah, between [Tahlequah Fire Department Chief] Casey [Baker] and [Assistant Chief] Mark [Whittmore], they’ve created a really special culture in the fire department,” said Nimmo.
On June 6, 23 boats, two contestants per vessel, participated in a preconvention fishing tournament. On June 7, a golf tournament was held before the convention officially starts on June 8.
In the parking lot of Tru Hotel, contestants pulled in, lined up, and waited to have their fish weighed. Volunteer firefighter Zachary Wheaton tirelessly walked from boats to band stand, black bags filled with the five biggest fish the anglers chose from the day’s catch to enter into the contest.
TFD Capt. Rick Hicks worked the check-in of the fish and explained the process.
“[Zachary] brings the fish up and they are put it in [the weighing] tub, and measured to make sure they are legal. We weigh them, and then they are put into the tub,” said Hicks. “When all is done, this tub will go back to Pettit Bay, opened up, and all the fish go back into the lake.”
The tub was a large round container on the back of a trailer. It contained chemicals to calm the fish, reduce the stress, and recoup their slime, and supplied them with oxygen. On the way back from the lake, anglers added ice to fish wells to keep them cool, and the swift handling by Wheaton reduced their stress.
Jamie Houston, a volunteer firefighter for Keys for 33 years, son of the owner of Jimmy Houston Marine and Kawasaki, and emcee of the day’s event, supplied the tub and trailer to house the fish being returned to the lake.
“Back in the old days, they put the bass on a stringer,” said Houston. “My dad’s got pictures when he’s got 50 pounds of bass on a stringer. Nowadays, conservation is huge, and most bass fishermen contribute to conservation.”
Mark Whittmore, assistant fire chief for TFD, commented on what a convention such as this one does for fire personnel.
“During this convention, firefighters will fellowship, have education opportunities, and listen to guest speakers,” said Whittmore. “Vendors will be set up showing fire apparatus, equipment, tools, new technology, and bunker gear.”
The OSFA represents both volunteer and career firefighters. Typically, Tahlequah would elect four delegates and two alternates to go to a convention.
“It’s great when it’s here in town. We can get everyone involved in some capacity,” said Whittmore. “This allows all firefighters to learn the importance of OSFA’s impact on firefighter issues, safety, and protection of our pension.”
A local attorney, B.J. Baker, is a volunteer fireman and is campaigning for the position of third vice president of OSFA.
“We pass resolutions, and those resolutions go to our legislation committee,” said Baker. “Those are legislation that we try to get passed over the next year.”
Two specific bills Baker said are being worked on relate to volunteer multiplier and marijuana exposure.
The multiplier would take the number of years volunteer firefighters serve and figure that into their pensions. Personnel respond to fires at marijuana facilities and that gets documented, and if firefighters test positive, this bill would protect them.
“And we are always seeking cost-of-living increases for our firefighters,” said Baker.
A local morning radio show co-host, Jenn Garvin with Lakes Country 102.1, partnered with the TFD and OSFA to help coordinate the convention events.
“Chief Baker and I both thought the same thing, and Jim Nimmo, that this would be an opportunity to show off Tahlequah,” said Garvin. “We are just trying to show that Tahlequah is a welcoming city, and we welcome everyone – especially our firefighters and first responders.”
The winners of the tournament were Charles Moore and Mike Ramey in first place, taking $960, with the biggest fish weighting 4.37 pounds. Capt. Rick Hicks and Darin Stratton in second, taking home $400, and in third place, Fred Fielder and Jay Glasgow received $240.
“It has been a wonderful seven months of planning. It is such an important association,” said Garvin. “There’s so many things this association offers our firefighters – volunteer and career.”
