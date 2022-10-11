Firefighters focus on education for prevention

It may be Fire Prevention Week, but local officials say they focus on the issue throughout the entire month.
Tahlequah Fire Department Chief Casey Baker said there are different contributing factors to fires, now that autumn has arrived.
“People want to be out side and have bonfires or different things, but we haven’t had rain in quite some time. Then you have the possibly of high-fire dangers during that time, which right now we are,” Baker said. “Cooler weather also means people are starting their fireplaces and heaters.”
According to the National Fire Protection Association, wintertime brings peak months for heating fires.
“Space heaters are the type of equipment most often involved in home heating equipment fires, accounting for more than two of every five fires 44 percent, as well as the vast majority of deaths and injuries in home fires caused by heating equipment,” according to the NFPA.
Local folks should be prepping for colder months to ensure readiness and prevention. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commissioner, more than 25,000 structure fires and more than 300 deaths are caused by space heaters each year.
Chimneys are a heating source responsible for 25,000 fires a year, and those should be cleaned and inspected every September or October.
Fires can erupt from third-degree creosote that has built up in the chimney.
With winter comes holidays, and with holidays, come a lot of home-cooked meals. According to the NFPA, 172,100 structure fires were stared by cooking activities per year in 2012-2016. Structure fires caused by cooking peaked at Thanksgiving and Christmas.
“People are spending more time inside and doing more cooking, which increases the fire danger. We usually see an increase in our fire load during that time,” Baker said.
Tahlequah firefighters have held several events at the local schools during which they teach students fire prevention and safety. Baker said this is the first time since the pandemic when they’ve been able to have the events face-to-face.
“I think it’s good they actually get to see it in person. It’s almost like watching a football game on TV than being there live. It’s totally different and I think it’s not only good for the kids, but it’s good for us to interact with them. It instills into our firefighters what it’s all about, and that’s a big part of the fire services, public education,” Baker said.
The Cherokee County Tax Advisory Board purchased Fire Safety Tips baggies to every Cherokee County fire department. Those departments have given out the baggies to area schools this month.
The most important fire preventative measures are having smoke detectors and knowledge of how to use a fire extinguisher.
“Batteries should be replaced twice a year when the time changes,” Baker said.
Another preventive measure residents should take is to make sure there are carbon monoxide detectors in the home. Carbon monoxide is odorless, invisible and fatal – and the detectors should be installed at least 1-1/2 feet below the ceiling.
Area residents should make sure they have an emergency family escape plan in place that includes pets.
