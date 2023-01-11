Firefighters get saucy with more Ragú fun

The Tahlequah Fire Department is doing more for the community by giving out the free jars of Ragú sauce.
The department received 792 jars of sauce in 2022 after a video was posted to TikTok of a team-building exercise that caught the attention of Ragú.
Ragú's on-air ads show people using its sauce and saying, "Cook like a Mother!" and the firefighters on Red Shift did just that.
The company delivered a hefty amount of the sauce to Station 1 and TFD held a spaghetti luncheon with the sauce Oct. 17, which brought in over $3,500 for their Tragedy Fund.
The Tragedy Fund is used for any firefighter, volunteer, or union member who may be off work for a while. TFD Lt. Travis Miller, president of the Local 4099, said the fund is earmarked to take care of a few bills while that person is out.
On Jan. 10, firefighters brought several cases of sauce to Help In Crisis, and those were then were given to Linda's House.
"The ladies were present at the City Council meeting when the Ragú was discussed. The ladies of HIC approached us wanting to help with the Tragedy Fund benefit. During the benefit luncheon, we talked about giving them some sauce," said TFD Capt. Jody Enlow.
Laura Kuester, executive director of HIC, said the sauce will be used for their clients and guests at Linda's House.
"The sauce will come in very handy. Our cook at Linda's House is very excited to whip up several things with that delicious Ragú," Kuester said.
Enlow said TFD has not only donated sauce to HIC, but the team has also given the sauce to the Methodist Youth and Feed my Sheep.
"We are considering another donation, but the details have not been finalized yet," he said.
After October's luncheon, Miller said they had planned to donate the leftover jars and to possibly hold another spaghetti luncheon in the future. Enlow the TFD is planning to have the other benefit luncheon sometime in the spring.
It was Enlow who came up with the idea of having his shift recreate a video of firefighter Anthony Margarit, cooking "like a mother" as part of a team-building exercise.
"Since this all started with a silly idea to remake a TV commercial for a team-building exercise, I'm very proud of my shift, fire department, and our community for the support. It's the least we could do for the community that supported us with our Tragedy Fund benefit," he said.
