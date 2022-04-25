Firefighters had Braum's blaze under control in 3-4 hours; building a total loss, chief says

Fire department officials said they battled a blaze at Braum’s for about three hours Saturday night and into Sunday morning.
Tahlequah Fire Chief said they were called to the restaurant for a reported smoke investigation.
“Employees were outside when [firefighters] got there; they were closing up [at the time of the fire],” said Baker. “They said there was smoke in the attic, in the upstairs area, and they went up there initially with a thermal imaging camera to see what they had.”
Baker said the smoke in the area became thicker, and the temperature became hotter for firefighters. They weren’t able to find any flames and backed down, put on self-contained breathing apparatuses, and took a hose line with them.
“They still weren’t able to find anything and then the firefighters who were on the truck of the pump operator said, ‘Hey, fire is blowing through the ceiling, it went through the roof,’” said Baker.
It appeared the fire had started in the kitchen area, where the stove vents were located. Baker said crews were having a difficult time containing the flames since the blaze was inside the attic.
“We were there about three to four hours before we could finally get it under control,” he said.
The chief believes the structure will be a total loss due to the significant fire, smoke and water damage.
This isn’t the first time the building has caught fire. Several comments on Facebook state there was a fire in the late 1980s, while some people commented the incident was the early 2000s. Baker checked the TFD call logs and found something that may have been dated Oct. 28, 1986; however, there were no reports of a fire in the Daily Press’ morgue books that year.
Former Fire Chief Ray Hammons said he believes the first fire took place before he joined the TFD, which was in 1989.
Baker said the cause of the blaze is still under investigation. The Tahlequah Public Works Authority were called to shut off the electric and Northeastern Health System EMS were on standby. Baker said two firefighters suffered minor injuries.
