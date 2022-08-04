Local firefighters will be cooking meals for the annual Oklahoma Firefighters Burn Camp this weekend.
Keys Fire Chief Yogi Cole said the Cookson Fire Department will make the campers' breakfast, while the Keys department will cook barbecue.
The burn camp, which is held every August, was established in 1999 to provide children who are burn survivors a chance to make new friends with others like them. According to their website, adult burn victims donate their time to show the children their scars don’t limit their ability to succeed in life.
“They’re a nonprofit, and right now, they are up to about 40 kids for camp this year. It’s a networking opportunity for them to get together with kids that’s had the same misfortune,” Cole said.
The camp used to be held at Frontier Cove until it was moved to Camp Egan in Tahlequah. Campers arrived Wednesday and will be there until Sunday.
Campers are taken swimming, fishing and hiking, and create arts and crafts. They also get to hang out with firefighters from all across the state.
Firefighters with CFD will cook breakfast for the campers and everyone involved Saturday morning. Cole said KFD is going to cook barbecue for lunch.
“We’re planning on feeding about 250 people. There’s approximately 200 of them – that’s fishermen, kids, parents, guardians, counselors, staff, and then lake patrol may be here. Cherokee Nation and Cherokee Nation Marshal Service are providing a closed-air conditioned trailer in case someone get too hot,” Cole said.
Scholarships are given away to campers who will be attending college.
