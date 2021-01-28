Firefighters offer advice on 'controlled burns'

Local fire departments have been responding to reports of out-of-led burns due to the recent dry, windy weather.
According to the Oklahoma State Statute, it is unlawful to set fire to any forest, grass, or crop because of emergency drought conditions.
“There is gubernatorially proclaimed extraordinary danger from fire, unless the setting of any backfire during the drought emergency is necessary to afford protection as determined by a representative of the Division of Forestry. Or unless it can be established that the setting of the backfire was necessary for the purpose of saving life or property,” the statute reads.
If Tahlequah residents want to open-burn, they must obtain burn permits either online or at City Hall.
According to city ordinance, an application must be submitted in writing no less than five days and no more than 14 days before the fire is set.
“The ultimate decision to allow a burn will lie with the fire chief or his designee,” states the city’s website. “No burning may take place when conditions are unfavorable, such as: high winds, no wind, Cherokee County falls within a burn ban issued at the state level; or anytime there is a perceived danger that the burning may create a fire hazard.”
The open burn must be at least 150 feet from any structure and at least 50 feet from any power lines. It’s a $50 fee for a resident burn permit and $100 for commercial one.
“Once they apply for the permit, it gets sent to us and we have to go an inspect. [We] make sure it’s in a safe area and make sure they’re not burning any type of trash or building materials,” said Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker.
The permit is good for 30 days, and those burning are required to contact their nearest fire departments and let the unit know when they are going to burn.
“Sometimes during that 30 days could be a bad time to burn. When they call and check in, we may tell them it’s been dry and we don’t want them to burn on this certain day,” said Baker. “We then notify 911, because when someone drives by and sees a fire, they automatically call it in.”
Baker said they will then let the Forestry Division know there will be an open burn.
Peggs Fire Chief Dale Fine said there is no requirement for a burn permit in the county.
“We do like for that person, if they are planning to do a controlled burn, to call the 911 center and let them know they’re going to have a burn at this address for this length of time,” said Fine. “Then 911 will document that and assist them, just in case we do have any fires or if someone calls in, saying they can see smoke in this area.”
If Tahlequah or Peggs Fire is paged to an out-of-controlled burn, firefighters rely on mutual aid for assistance, if needed.
“If we get there and the fire is moving rapidly and it’s a large fire, then we can always call for mutual aid from our surrounding departments,” said Fine. “A lot of times, depending on the area and if it gets into a lot of timber or into rough terrain, we’ll call the Oklahoma Forestry Department and they’ll dispatch and assist us.”
A controlled burn should always be closely monitored.
“Every time they call in to report they are doing a controlled burn, I’ll get their information and let them know if they have any problems or issues to call us. We’ll respond accordingly,” said Fine.
Thus far in 2021, Fine said they’ve had two or three out-of-controlled burns to which they've responded.
“Typically the reason why it’s so dangerous right now in the wintertime is because the grass is dead. When the grass is dead, it’s more flammable than when it’s green, and right now is when people want to clean out their brush piles and limbs,” said Baker.
Fine said he anticipates a rise in calls for out-of-controlled burns during the last few weeks of winter.
“It’s that time of the year that people like to burn excess vegetation from their property or those brush piles from the winter. With the weather changing, we’re going to have some dry, windy days, and you’ve still got your fuel, which is your grass and leaves that are dry,” said Fine.
To apply for an open burn permit, visit www.cityoftahlequah.com/493/burn-permit.
